Halloween night turned into an unimaginable tragedy when three teenagers were killed while another was critically injured in a two-car crash on a Pennsylvania roadway.

The deadly crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Bristol Road between Folly and Pickerton roads in Bucks County, according to Warrington Township Police.

Investigators said a 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry carrying four teenagers when it collided with a Ford Explorer traveling in the opposite direction. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

In what was described as a “side-angled crash” by police, the most severe damage concentrated on the passenger side of the sedan.

The impact was catastrophic. The 15-year-old driver, 18-year-old front-seat passenger and a 16-year-old boy riding in the back seat were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Three teens were killed and one was critically injured after the car crash on Halloween night ( Warrington Township Police Department via Crimewatch )

A 14-year-old boy, also in the back seat, was rushed to a Philadelphia hospital, where he remains in critical condition and is preparing for surgery, police said.

Front seat passenger, Aziz Umidovich Amonov, 18, of Feasterville Trevose, is the only victim who has been identified. The other three are minors.

“Three of the four occupants were juveniles, and their names are not being released at this time,” Warrington Township Police said in a statement on Saturday. “Our hearts and prayers are with the families and friends of those involved during this unimaginable time.”

Police said they are working closely with local school districts to provide counseling for grieving students. Two of the victims attended Neshaminy High School, where one was a freshman and the other a senior.

In a statement, Neshaminy School District said: “We have been informed of a car accident that took place in Warrington, PA last night. Reports from the police indicate that three teens lost their lives in the crash, and a fourth remains in critical condition. It has been confirmed that two of the deceased attended Neshaminy High School. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the students, as well as to everyone in our school community who is mourning the loss.”

The crash remains under active investigation by Warrington Township Police.

“The Warrington Township Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and school communities affected by this tragic event.” they said.