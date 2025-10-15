Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Investigation after pickup truck explodes on busy street in Ecuador

One person was killed and two others injured

Ap Correspondent
Wednesday 15 October 2025 02:19 EDT
Flames rise from a vehicle that exploded outside a shopping mall, in Guayaquil, Ecuador October 14, 2025 in this screengrab from CCTV video. ECU 911/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. OVERLAYS FROM SOURCE. Verification Line: Reuters was able to confirm the location as buildings and roadmap layout match file and satellite images, as well as corroborating footages of the explosion
Flames rise from a vehicle that exploded outside a shopping mall, in Guayaquil, Ecuador October 14, 2025 in this screengrab from CCTV video. ECU 911/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. OVERLAYS FROM SOURCE. Verification Line: Reuters was able to confirm the location as buildings and roadmap layout match file and satellite images, as well as corroborating footages of the explosion (via REUTERS)

One person has died and two others were injured after a pickup truck exploded on a bustling shopping street in the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Tuesday evening. The local governor swiftly labelled the incident an intentional attack.

Maj. Jorge Montanero of the Guayaquil fire department confirmed to local broadcaster Ecuavisa that the deceased was a nearby cab driver. Police are now inspecting all vehicles in the surrounding area following the blast.

“We’re evacuating all of the buildings as a precaution,” Montanero said. Asked if it could have been a car bomb, he said they would have to wait for police to investigate. “We don’t know, but a normal car doesn’t blow up like that,” he said.

Guayaquil’s police chief Francisco Zumárraga said police had found a “new threat” and that there would be a controlled detonation. He said they would find those responsible.

The Attorney General's Office said that it had opened an investigation and was interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance camera recordings.

Police officers stand guard at the crime scene where a suspected car bomb exploded in front of a shopping center in the north of Guayaquil, Ecuador on October 14, 2025. One person died and several were injured after an explosion on Tuesday in a busy shopping area of the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil, which was left in chaos, according to images released by local authorities. (Photo by Marcos Pin / AFP) (Photo by MARCOS PIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Police officers stand guard at the crime scene where a suspected car bomb exploded in front of a shopping center in the north of Guayaquil, Ecuador on October 14, 2025. One person died and several were injured after an explosion on Tuesday in a busy shopping area of the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil, which was left in chaos, according to images released by local authorities. (Photo by Marcos Pin / AFP) (Photo by MARCOS PIN/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

There were a series of car bombing in Ecuador in 2023, as violence surged in the weeks after a presidential candidate was assassinated.

In March, a vehicle exploded outside Ecuador’s largest prison on the outskirts of Guayaquil, killing a prison guard. The bomb was attributed to a criminal network. Other vehicle explosions last year in Quito caused minor damage, but no deaths.

But Gov. Humberto Plaza of Guayas province, whose capital is Guayaquil, said Tuesday's explosion was “terrorism plain and simple” and promised that police would find those responsible.

“We're going to grab them and they're going to pay and these people are going to be prosecuted for terrorism,” he said.

The area is packed with restaurants and stores, some of whose windows were broken by the explosion.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in