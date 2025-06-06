Evacuations as Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire erupts again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guatemala has initiated the evacuation of residents residing on the slopes of the Volcano of Fire, following a recent eruption that sent hot gas and ash soaring into the atmosphere on Thursday.

The decision was made to ensure the safety of those living in close proximity to the volcano, given the potential risks associated with the increased volcanic activity.

A 2018 eruption killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.

The volcano is 33 miles (53 km) from Guatemala's capital.

Juan Laureano, spokesperson for the National Disaster Reduction Coordinator, said that at least 594 people were moved to shelters from five communities in Chimaltenango, Escuintla and Sacatepequez departments.

Laureano said that given the volcano’s activity the number of evacuees was expected to rise.

Wilver Guerra, 28-year-old resident of El Porvenir moved to a shelter in Chimaltenango.

“At first everything was normal, only fire in the morning when the volcano’s activity increased a bit, but it’s ok, better to evacuate in time,” he said.

open image in gallery APTOPIX Guatemala Volcano ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Authorities also closed a highway in the area and suspended classes at 39 schools.

The 12,300-foot (3,763-meter) high volcano is one of the most active in Central America.

It comes after another eruption on Mount Etna earlier this month.

A huge cloud of ash, hot gas and rock fragments began spewing from Italy’s Mount Etna on June 2.

An enormous plume was seen stretching several kilometres into the sky from the mountain on the island of Sicily, which is the largest active volcano in Europe.

While the blast created an impressive sight, the eruption resulted in no reported injuries or damage and barely even disrupted flights on or off the island.

Mount Etna eruptions are commonly described as “Strombolian eruptions” – though as we will see, that may not apply to this event.

Volcanologists classify eruptions by how explosive they are. More explosive eruptions tend to be more dangerous because they move faster and cover a larger area.