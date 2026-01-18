Guatemalan police free hostages in prison as attacks kill 3 officers
No injuries or fatalities were immediately reported following the police action
Hundreds of anti-riot police stormed a maximum-security prison in Guatemala early on Sunday, successfully freeing guards held hostage and regaining control of the facility housing notorious gang leaders.
The dramatic intervention at the Renovation prison, located approximately 47 miles (76 kilometres) southwest of Guatemala City, saw shots fired as officers swept through the complex.
National Civil Police Director David Custodio Botero said there were at least 10 armed attacks against police, leaving three dead and at least five wounded. Five attackers were captured, he said.
An Associated Press journalist at the scene observed guards being escorted from the prison around 15 minutes after the operation began, all appearing to be unharmed.
Guatemala’s Interior Minister, Marco Antonio Villeda, had confirmed on Saturday night that nine guards were taken hostage at Renovation.
This incident was part of a larger, coordinated uprising across three prisons, where inmates also seized a total of three dozen other guards.
The Interior Ministry later issued a statement attributing the widespread unrest to a decision by prison administrators to revoke privileges from certain imprisoned gang leaders.
The ministry asserted its firm stance, declaring, "In Guatemala, we don’t negotiate with terrorists nor with organized crime. We also don’t allow groups that have sown fear to impose their conditions."
