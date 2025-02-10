At least 40 die in Guatemala after bus plunges off bridge into a ravine 115 feet below
At least 40 people are dead after their bus plunged off a bridge Monday on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital
At least 40 people are dead after their bus plunged off a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital before dawn Monday.
Another 15 people were also seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash caused the bus to veer off a highway and into a ravine outside of Guatemala City, firefighting spokesman Edwin Villagran said. Another official confirmed that children were among the victims.
The bus fell 115 feet (35 meters) into a sewage-polluted stream, landing upside down and half-submerged.
In a statement, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo said the country’s army and disaster relief agency would aid in response.
Arevalo also said he would declare a period of national mourning.
"I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who today woke up to heartbreaking news. Their pain is my pain," he said.
More to follow...
Additional reporting by AP.