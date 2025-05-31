Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An acclaimed Mexican regional music band has announced the cancellation of their scheduled performance at a California music festival this weekend.

Grupo Firme shared the news after the suspension of the musicians' visas by the United States government.

In a statement posted on their Instagram account, the band explained that the visas of the group and their team are currently under "administrative review by the US Embassy," rendering it "impossible" for them to perform at La Onda Fest in Napa Valley, California, on June 1.

The band, which has gained international recognition for its Mexican regional music, did not elaborate on the long-term implications of the visa issues.

The US State Department's decision to revoke the visas of several Mexican musicians is reportedly due to their performance of music that allegedly glorifies cartel violence.

However, the US Embassy in Mexico has cited the confidentiality of visa cases under US law, declining to provide further details regarding the matter.

open image in gallery Grupo Firme ( Associated Press )

The suspension is just the latest in a series of moves the administration of US President Donald Trump has taken targeting Mexican artists in the genre, who in some cases have glorified the leaders of cartels as sort of Robin Hood figures.

While the genre of “narco-corridos” has stirred controversy, much of the music also speaks to the harsh realities facing Mexican youth caught in cartel violence.

Two months ago, the Mexican musical group Los Alegres del Barranco was sanctioned after it projected images of the leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel at a concert in the western state of Jalisco.

“I’m a firm believer in freedom of expression, but that doesn’t mean that expression should be free of consequences,” US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said at the time. “The last thing we need is a welcome mat for people who extol criminals and terrorists.”

But Grupo Firme has taken steps in recent months to distance itself from the facet of the musical genre glorifying criminal groups, announcing in April shortly after the controversy that it would not sing such music in concerts.