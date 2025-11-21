Multiple school children critically injured in grizzly bear attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A grizzly bear attacked a group of elementary schoolchildren and their teachers in rural western Canada, officials have confirmed.

Two people have been left seriously injured in the attack, which took place around 2 pm local time in the community of Bella Coola, around 600 miles north of Vancouver.

Authorities have also said that the “aggressive bear” responsible for the attack is still at large, but have also warned members of the public not to go hunting it.

British Columbia Emergency Health Service officials have also confirmed that seven more people were treated at the scene.

Parent Veronica Schooner told The Canadian Press that her son, Alvarez, was in the mixed Year 4-5 class that was attacked by the bear while on a walk. She said that her son was so close to the bear that he “felt its fur.”

"He was running for his life," she said. The mother referred to her son as a “little soccer star” who was limping so badly she feared he might never play again. “He keeps crying for his friends, and oh my goodness, right away he started praying for his friends, right? Because everything was so uncertain.” On Facebook, Schooner posted a photo of her son’s torn sneakers in the wake of the attack.

open image in gallery Students in Canada were attacked by a huge grizzly bear while on a walk through the woods with their teachers ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

According to her, one male teacher “got the brunt of it” and was one of the people taken to the hospital by a helicopter.

Schooner says that her son has been left ‘traumatized’ by the attack.

"Everybody was in shock at the school,” she added, speaking to The Canadian Press. “A lot of people were crying, and I don't know, I just wanted my son, and I grabbed him, and then I took him home.”

The grandparent of another victim said that the child required around 100 stitches as a result of the incident and will still need to be transported to another facility for further treatment.

The community has rallied together in the wake of the horrifying attack, with members of the Naxalk Nation warning residents to “remain indoors and off the highway.” They also confirmed that their officers are “armed” and ready to deal with the bear.

Emergency Health Services spokesman Brian Twaites said in a statement, seen by The Canadian Press, that the attack unfolded near Highway 20.

open image in gallery The community of Bella Coola is located around 600 miles north of Vancouver ( Wikimedia )

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to four patients and transported them to the hospital. Two patients were in critical condition and two were in serious condition," he added.

Twaites said rescue attempts were hampered by adverse weather conditions, prompting rescue workers to call for air support.

The students attended Acwsalcta School, an independent school run by the Nuxalk Nation. The school will be closed on Friday.

“It’s hard to know what to say during this very difficult time. We are so grateful for our team and our students,” a Facebook post from the school said.

“We are devastated for the individuals and families impacted by the bear incident. All individuals involved are receiving medical support and our priority is to ensure that they are safe,” Nuxalk Nation Chief Samuel Schooner said in a press release.

Bears are known to be highly aggressive around this time of year as they seek to increase fat stores ahead of hibernation. Typically, grizzle bears in the region hibernate from November until April or May.