Grimes calls on ex Elon Musk to urgently respond over child’s ‘medical crisis’

Grimes has publicly called on her former partner Elon Musk to urgently respond to her after she claimed he failed to communicate with her about their child's "medical crisis."

The Canadian musician - born Claire Boucher - is mother to three of Musk's children. In a tweet published on Musk's own social media site X, which appears to have since been deleted, Grimes wrote: "Plz respond about our child's medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention."

"If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon."

After one social media user questioned Grimes's decision to go public with her plea, she responded: "I'm not giving any details but he won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap, so I need him to f***ing respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that's where we are at.

"Neither tweet is now showing up on the social media site, but another user who posted a screenshot of one of Grimes's messages suggested it appeared she had been "shadowbanned" on the platform. Grimes responded: "lol."

The singer later confirmed she deleted the tweets. “I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids,” she wrote in response to one user.

open image in gallery Musk showing off a chainsaw at CPAC hours before Grimes sent her panicked messages ( AP )

The musician has been public about her disagreements with Musk in the past.

Last month, after Musk was hit with a wave of outrage online after he made a salute many felt resembled a Nazi salute during an inauguration celebration for Donald Trump, Grimes tweeted that she is “happy to denounce Nazi-ism”.On X, one fan of the musician had written that she was preparing to unfollow Grimes and cover up a tribute tattoo because of the incident.

She responded: “It’s absurd that someone can be this canceled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened. I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting.”Asked by another user to clarify her political position, Grimes added: “I’m happy to denounce Nazi-ism - and the far alt right. Would that help clear things up?”

