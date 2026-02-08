Gray wolf spotted in Los Angeles for the first time in over 100 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A gray wolf has been spotted in Los Angeles County for the first time in over 100 years, according to a report.

The three-year-old female wolf, known as BEY03F, was spotted in the mountains north of Santa Clarita around 6 a.m. Saturday, Axel Hunnicutt, the gray wolf coordinator for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the Los Angeles Times.

Four hours earlier, the same wolf was spotted in the desert, south of Kern County, Hunnicutt said.

Officials were able to track BEY03F using a GPS collar that she was fitted with last May.

The wolf is seeking a partner, “and the fact that she is still on the move is an indication that she has not found a mate and suitable habitat,” Hunnicutt said.

open image in gallery A gray wolf has been spotted in Los Angeles County for the first time in over 100 years, as she searches for a mate, according to a report ( U.S. Forest Service )

The wolf was born in 2023 in Plumas County’s Beyem Seyo Pack, and has since traveled over 370 miles south, officials said.

John Marchwick, a writer for the nonprofit California Wolf Watch, told the Times the sighting was “a historic moment in the return of wolves to California.”

Marchwick credited the return to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s monitoring efforts and the animal’s protection under the state Endangered Species Act.

California’s wolf population was wiped out by hunters and trappers about a century ago, but returned in 2011 when a wolf ventured over the border from Oregon, according to the report.

Officials believe there are at least 60 wolves in California today.

As of Sunday, BEYO3F was believed to be in the San Gabriel Mountains, where no established wolf packs are known to live, but she could meet one in the Tehachapi Mountains and form a pack.

She could also continue moving north along the Sierra Nevada and potentially travel hundreds of miles longer before finding a mate.

The one thing that we do know is the more that she moves, the more that she has to encounter human infrastructure, and particularly highways,” Hunnicutt said. “And we know that in California, the highest known cause of mortality for wolves is vehicle strikes.”