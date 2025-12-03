Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Visitors hoping to immerse themselves in the Grand Canyon's South Rim will find overnight stays at its historic hotel and lodges suspended starting Saturday. The drastic measure follows multiple breaks in the park’s sole water line, compelling officials to conserve severely limited resources as no water is being pumped to the area.

This marks only the second time the park has been forced to halt overnight accommodation due to water supply issues, a recurring problem given the pipeline has long exceeded its expected lifespan and frequently fails. The infrastructure's fragility was also evident in August 2024, when unprecedented water restrictions led to the sudden closure of overnight hotel stays during a peak season.

Despite fresh snowfall Wednesday, welding repairs were underway, and the repair schedule called for flushing and recharging the system over the coming days. ( Mario Tama/Getty Images )

Under the current restrictions, visitors can't stay at places that include El Tovar Hotel, Bright Angel Lodge and Maswik Lodge, and water is unavailable at campgrounds. For park staff and the 2,500 year-round residents of Grand Canyon Village, it means short showers, less toilet flushing and turning off faucets while shaving or brushing teeth.

How long will the wait be? Park officials hope not long.

“If all planned work proceeds without additional issues, we anticipate being able to restore water service and begin reopening overnight lodging as early as next week,” park spokesperson Joëlle Baird said in an email.

In the meantime, day visitors are still welcome, and there is lodging available outside the park.

While winter is a slower season, more than 41,000 people used overnight lodging in the park last December. In all, the Grand Canyon saw nearly 5 million visitors in 2024, with about 90 percent of them going to the South Rim.

The 12.5 mile-long (20 kilometer-long) Transcanyon Waterline is the primary water source for park residents, staff and tourists. Originally built in the 1960s, it has been a maintenance priority for years, and a portion of park entrance fees is set aside to help with costs.

A $208 million rehabilitation of the pipeline and upgrades to the associated water delivery system started in 2023, with the National Park Service calling it a crucial investment to ensure the park can meet the needs of residents and visitors. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.