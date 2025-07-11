Hiker dies in Grand Canyon as park warns of dangerous temperatures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 67-year-old man died while hiking in the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Tuesday, according to the National Parks Service, as the region has faced punishing extreme heat in recent days.

The hiker, who was from Alvarado, Texas, was attempting to reach the Colorado River and stay overnight at Phantom Ranch, a lodging stop on a popular 15-mile round trip route that typically takes two days of hiking.

Around 11:50am, officials got a call that the hiker had been found unresponsive on the South Kaibab Trail, the same place where a different Texas man died last July, trying to reach Phantom Ranch.

“Bystanders immediately initiated CPR while National Park Service medical personnel and volunteers responded on foot,” the parks service said in a statement on Wednesday. “All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful.”

The 67-year-old had reportedly turned around at Skeleton Point and was heading back up the trail when the incident occurred, officials said.

open image in gallery A 67-year-old from Texas was found unresponsive on the Grand Canyon’s South Kaibab Trail on Tuesday, as officials warn of dangers of daytime hiking in extreme summer heat in Arizona ( National Parks Service )

Park officials said the man’s death was a reminder of the risks of hiking in extreme summer heat in the canyon.

“In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can exceed 120°F (49°C) in the shade, creating extremely hazardous conditions for hikers,” the parks service said in its statement announcing the death.

Officials urged hikers to refrain from hiking between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. under such conditions.

open image in gallery Park officials warn public that hiking between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in inner canyon comes with extreme risk ( Getty Images/iStock )

“Park rangers strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon during those hours and urge all visitors to take extreme caution when planning hikes during the summer months,” the parks service said.

The trail where the hiker died features a series of steep, exposed switchbacks that “lends itself to extreme heat during the summer months,” according to the park.

open image in gallery The man died on his way to Phantom Ranch, near the area where another hiker died in July last year, trying to reach the same destination ( National Park Service )

The area around the Grand Canyon remains under a National Weather Service extreme heat warning, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 116°F, near the area where the man died.

On Wednesday, temperatures hit a record-high 118 degrees in Phoenix.

Another hiker, Dennis Smith, 74, of Olympia, Washington, died on a nearby trail in May.

The climate crisis is expected to increase deaths from extreme heat by a factor of 50 in the next five decades, according to a recent study.