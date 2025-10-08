Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested in a high-end steak restaurant Miami after his beef with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay resulted in him being forcibly removed from the restaurant.

Joaquin Nuñez, 59, claimed that he was owed $6 million by the TV chef after “his face was used in a Netflix documentary,” according to an arrest report by Miami Police Department.

“Call Gordon Ramsay, call Gordon Ramsay, papa,” he shouted, before screaming as he was handcuffed and bundled out of the restaurant, per the police footage.

Ramsay is not known to have any connections to Papi Steak, which is famous for selling $1,000 cuts of meat served in a gold briefcase. However, authorities say, Nuñez repeatedly showed up demanding to speak to Ramsay at the restaurant.

Police body cam footage from June 1, obtained by WSVN, shows officers speaking to Nuñez inside the restaurant before it had opened – and the suspect repeatedly told authorities that he worked there.

open image in gallery Joaquin Nuñez, 59, was arrested after he turned up at Papi Steak in Miami multiple times, claiming that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay owed him $6 million. Papi Steak is not owned by the celebrity chef. ( Miami Beach Police Department )

Despite Ramsay’s having nothing to do with the establishment, employees said Nuñez had turned up to the restaurant many times to “demand damages [of] $6 million dollars,” according to the arrest report.

In one instance, the 59-year-old left a note detailing his demands from the British chef, and had later returned in May and put a padlock on the door – trapping the employees inside, and forcing them to call a locksmith

open image in gallery In police body cam footage, Nuñez tells officers to ‘call Gordon Ramsay’ before screaming out is he is put in handcuffs ( Miami Beach Police Department )

open image in gallery Nuñez has reportedly turned up to Papi Steak multiple times and in one instance padlocked the door so employees could not get out ( Miami Beach Police Department )

Nuñez used “an unauthorized U-lock mechanism to lock the front doors, not allowing employees to enter or leave the restaurant,” police said.

On the day of his arrest, staff members reportedly found Nuñez sitting at a booth inside the restaurant before it opened. He initially resisted arrest, authorities said.

“When you said to leave, I’m leaving,” Nuñez said, per the bodycam footage. “You can call Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay. The chef!” he added before screaming out in pain as he was placed in handcuffs.

open image in gallery Nuñez was told off by the manager of Papi Steak and warned not to come inside the building or to repeat his padlock stunt, before being taken to a holding cell ( Miami Beach Police Department )

He was later told off by the manager of Papi Steak and warned not to come inside the building or to repeat his padlock stunt, before being taken to a holding cell.

Nuñez has been charged with attempted extortion, trespassing and other charges.

The Independent has reached out to the Miami Police department and Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for further information on the case.