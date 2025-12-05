Geese attack leaves Texas woman, 72, with broken pelvis and internal bleeding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Dallas woman who regularly feeds ducks has been attacked by a gaggle of geese, leaving her hospitalised with internal bleeding and fractures to her pelvis.

Lydia West from Royse City, just outside Dallas, Texas, often spends her mornings at City Lake Park feeding the birds.

The 72-year-old’s son, David West, told Texoma News on Monday that her routine took a turn for the worse when a nearby gaggle of geese showed interest in the food.

A gaggle of geese attacked a 72-year-old woman ( Alamy/PA )

David said his mother “fell hard” and became trapped on the ground as the geese attacked her until two people walking past helped to free her from the angry birds.

West was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors discovered she suffered several breaks on one side of her pelvis and internal bleeding.

“She has a long road of physical therapy and learning how to be able to walk,” David told Texoma News.

“It was a shock that the geese could even become that territorial and could hurt somebody.

“One of our main concerns is being able to get a warning out there to the public, especially the senior community.”

He acknowledged hearing the call that geese had attacked his mother seemed strange, but upon further research, he realized it was not the first attack.

In 2022, a Florida woman who was walking too close to a goose’s nest was attacked.

The incident was captured on video as the angry bird chased the woman and flew straight into her, knocking her to the ground and dropping all her belongings on the road.

While it is rare for people to suffer extreme injuries like West's, the attacks do occur because the bird is naturally protective.

Wildlife biologist and animal behaviorist Vanessa A. Williams, who works with Wild Goose Chase, an Illinois-based company that specialises in bird management, said the attacks are not malicious.

“Geese are typically only defensive when they have a nest they’re protecting or are defending their young,” she told Popular Science.

“They’ll attack anything they see as a threat to their nest or their babies.”