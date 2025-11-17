Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The body of a 7-year-old girl who drowned after being swept out to sea near Big Sur, California, has been recovered by authorities.

The girl’s 39-year-old father died trying to save her after a large wave struck high on the shoreline and dragged her into the ocean.

Around 1pm on Friday, Yuji Hu, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, his wife and daughter were walking along the beach at Garrapata State Beach when the wave hit the shore, dragging both the girl and Hu into the ocean, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Hu tried to swim to his daughter to save her, but ultimately died in the heavy surf.

"As Hu reached for his daughter, both were pulled farther into the ocean," according to a sheriff's office statement. "The child’s mother attempted to assist but was also swept into the water. She was ultimately able to make it back to shore."

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter searches the waters near Big Sur, California, for a 7-year-old girl who was swept into the ocean by a wave on Friday, November 14, 2025. The girl's father, Yuji Hu, of Calgary, Canada, died trying to save her. ( Monterey County Sheriff's Office )

Another beachgoer and an off-duty California State Parks officer noticed that the family was in trouble and rushed over to assist, according to The Californian. The bystanders managed to rescue Hu from the ocean and administer CPR. When emergency workers arrived, Hu was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive.

Emergency workers treated the mother for hypothermia and she was later released.

The U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks, and Cal Fire launched a large-scale search in the wake of the girl's disappearance, according to the outlet. Helicopter and rescue divers participated in the operation.

On Sunday, November 16, her body was located about 100 yards offshore, approximately a half-mile to the north of where she was swept into the water, according to deputies.

Inclement weather may have played a role in the tragic events at the beach.

On Friday, a National Weather Service beach hazards warning was in effect. It warned that waves could strike higher up on the shoreline than beachgoers might anticipate, and that such a strike could happen without warning.

"The family has expressed their gratitude to all agencies, personnel, and community members involved in the search and recovery efforts," the MCSO said in a statement. "They continue to request privacy and do not wish to make further statements at this time."