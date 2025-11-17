Body of 7-year-old girl swept out to ocean by extreme waves found after father died trying to rescue her
The National Weather Service had issued an advisory on Friday warning that waves could strike higher up the beaches near Big Sur, California
The body of a 7-year-old girl who drowned after being swept out to sea near Big Sur, California, has been recovered by authorities.
The girl’s 39-year-old father died trying to save her after a large wave struck high on the shoreline and dragged her into the ocean.
Around 1pm on Friday, Yuji Hu, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, his wife and daughter were walking along the beach at Garrapata State Beach when the wave hit the shore, dragging both the girl and Hu into the ocean, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.
Hu tried to swim to his daughter to save her, but ultimately died in the heavy surf.
"As Hu reached for his daughter, both were pulled farther into the ocean," according to a sheriff's office statement. "The child’s mother attempted to assist but was also swept into the water. She was ultimately able to make it back to shore."
Another beachgoer and an off-duty California State Parks officer noticed that the family was in trouble and rushed over to assist, according to The Californian. The bystanders managed to rescue Hu from the ocean and administer CPR. When emergency workers arrived, Hu was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive.
Emergency workers treated the mother for hypothermia and she was later released.
The U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks, and Cal Fire launched a large-scale search in the wake of the girl's disappearance, according to the outlet. Helicopter and rescue divers participated in the operation.
On Sunday, November 16, her body was located about 100 yards offshore, approximately a half-mile to the north of where she was swept into the water, according to deputies.
Inclement weather may have played a role in the tragic events at the beach.
On Friday, a National Weather Service beach hazards warning was in effect. It warned that waves could strike higher up on the shoreline than beachgoers might anticipate, and that such a strike could happen without warning.
"The family has expressed their gratitude to all agencies, personnel, and community members involved in the search and recovery efforts," the MCSO said in a statement. "They continue to request privacy and do not wish to make further statements at this time."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments