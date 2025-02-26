Inside father’s fight to change toddler daughter’s name from ‘Unakite Thirteen Hotel’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Nebraska father is currently fighting with state authorities to obtain a usable birth certificate and social security number for his two-year-old daughter who, due to a paperwork snafu, is legally named “Unakite Thirteen Hotel.”

Jason Kilburn, who lives outside of Omaha, is desperately trying to obtain the documents for his toddler. Without them, he will be unable to get any services for her, including health insurance and childcare.

“It’s like she’s a ghost,” Kilburn told NBC on Monday. “It’s been very, very taxing.”

The youngster, whose name is Caroline, was born in November 2022, across the state border in Council Bluffs, Iowa, but was taken in by Nebraska foster parents immediately.

open image in gallery A Nebraska father is fighting to change his daughter's legal name from 'Unakite Thirteen Hotel' ( KSNB )

Kilburn and the mother had dated on and off for several years but were not together when she gave birth, he told the outlet, and it was only later that he learned that Caroline had been born. The mother, who reportedly faces allegations of neglect and drug problems, had no custody rights over the child, an attorney for Kilburn told NBC.

However, after obtaining custody of Caroline, Kilburn realized that instead of a birth certificate, his daughter had received a certificate of live birth – an unofficial document that hospitals submit to start the process of generating government-issued birth certificates.

Unakite Thirteen Hotel was the name given on the certificate of live birth.

Kilburn said he contacted CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, the hospital in Iowa that had issued the document, and received little guidance on how to proceed. But, he did receive an explanation for his daughter’s bizarre legal name.

open image in gallery Two-year-old Caroline is currently named Unakite Thirteen Hotel, due to a bureaucratic mix up ( KSNB )

“I was told it was a computer-generated name,” he told NBC.

As well as no official birth certificate, Kilburn then learned that his daughter also did not have a Social Security number.

Joshua Livingston, an attorney who is assisting Kilburn in the matter, called the quagmire “a circuitous, bureaucratic loop.”

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said information about children in state custody is confidential. “DHHS is working with the child’s father’s attorney to resolve this issue. The Department cannot go into any further detail,” a spokesperson said in a statement to NBC.

“Each state is responsible for all vital events that happen within the state including births and deaths as well as the registration of the event, the certificate, and any amendments or corrections needed,” the statement added.