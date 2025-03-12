Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 12-year-old girl killed by a runaway vehicle outside her middle school are voicing their frustration with her school district.

On Thursday, Arsema Mekonnen, 12, was walking outside Washington Middle School in Seattle’s central district with her classmates during their lunch period when a vehicle that had been left in a no-parking zone rolled backwards 75 feet down a hill and hit her, according to Seattle police. She died as a result of the accident.

Arsema's family told Seattle news station KIRO 7 that they felt abandoned by the Seattle Public School district following their daughter's death.

“Who killed my kid?” Berihun Mekonnen, Arsema's father, asked. “Why you don’t tell me? Why?”

The vehicle was left in the no-parking zone by a 51-year-old woman who has not been publicly identified. Police said the vehicle was not fully parked when it began to roll. Local police are still determining whether the driver will face charges in the girl’s death.

A 12-year-old middle school student was killed by a runaway car while she was walking near the campus on March 6, 2025 ( Google Maps )

Tigist Yitna, Arsema’s mother, said she and her family moved to the United States from Ethiopia to provide a better life for their daughter, but now feel abandoned as they search for answers.

“I brought my daughter here from Ethiopia to have a better life, to go to a better school, get better education. And then I send my child to school and I don’t get my child back,” she told KIRO 7 through a translator.

The family said they have not been permitted to see their daughter since the day she was killed.

Wintan Halie, a friend of the Mekonnens’ who translated for them during their interview with KIRO 7, said that no one from the school reached out to them after Arsema’s death and accused the officials of leaving the family to “fend for themselves.”

After the incident, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones released the following statement:

"My heart is heavy with sorrow as we face the devastating loss of a Washington Middle School student. I am deeply saddened by this tragedy, and my thoughts and condolences are with the student’s family, friends and the entire Washington community during this incredibly difficult time.”

On Tuesday, Seattle Public Schools chief of staff Bev Redmond contacted KIRO 7, assuring reporters that the district planned to meet with the family "as early as possible this week," and insisted that it was "committed to supporting this family."

Arsema's funeral is planned for Sunday, March 16. A GoFundMe has been established for the family by parents of other students attending the middle school.

"To support [Arsema's] grieving family during this difficult time, parents are collecting donations big and small to support them through this horrible loss and cover funeral expenses," a message on the GoFundMe states.

The fundraiser has already collected $43,000 of its $45,000 goal.