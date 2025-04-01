Girl, 7, dies tragically after being hit by falling boulder at ski resort
‘Deeply affected’ resort staff offer their ‘heartfelt condolences’ to the girl’s family
A seven-year-old girl was killed tragically when she was struck by a boulder at a popular ski resort in Lake Tahoe last weekend.
Emergency responders were called to Diamond Peak, located in the Incline Village section of the mountains overlooking the iconic lake, around 3:30 pm local time after getting a report about a “non-skiing accident involving a child.”
“The Diamond Peak Ski Patrol responded immediately and provided first aid while emergency services were en route... despite the emergency medical team’s best efforts, the child succumbed to their injuries,” a statement posted on the resort’s social media read.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed in a separate press release that the child was killed by a falling boulder that struck her in the neck and chest. The office named the victim as Adelyn Grimes of Reno, Nevada. Law enforcement confirmed that there is no foul play involved.
“The entire Diamond Peak Ski Resort family has been deeply affected by a tragedy that occurred Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the resort. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the child involved, to the members of the Sugar Bowl race team, and to the entire Lake Tahoe ski racing community, all of whom have been profoundly saddened by the accident,” the resort also said.
Diamond Peak is spread across 655 acres close to the northeast shore of Lake Tahoe. The resort is 8,540 feet above sea level.
