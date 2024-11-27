Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An aspiring TikTok creator who disappeared after a night at a Georgia strip club has been found dead, according to his family.

Jiare Schneider, 31, who disappeared on November 15, was found in a car that crashed into the woods. He'd been missing since November 15, according to police, and was last seen traveling the road where he died.

"This morning, a group of us gathered, and we came out here, and we went to the woods … and there he was," family friend Germequa Bell told Fox 5 Atlanta. "We knew when he disappeared that something was up."

Police did not comment on when the crash occurred, but a Clayton County Police Department spokesman did say that the vehicle was "deep in the woodlice, which indicates there was a fast speed approaching the intersection."

"Our officers received a call from friends and family of Jiare Schneider, who’s been missing from Forest Park," Clayton County Police Department spokesperson Lt Ricky Porter told Fox 5.

Schneider's family members found him Sunday inside a silver Toyota 4Runner — the last vehicle he was seen driving before his death.

open image in gallery Jiare Schneider, 31, disappeared on November 15 after spending a night at a Georgia strip club and was found dead in his truck on November 26 ( Clayton County Police Department )

The woods where Schneider was found is approximately 25 minutes from a content creator house where he sometimes spent time. His family members theorized to Fox 5 Atlanta that he may have been visiting the content house in the hours before his apparent wreck.

Days before he was discovered, Jasnique Oliver, Schneider's sister, told Fox 5 that Jiare hadn't called his son in a few days, which she said was unusual for him.

"He calls his son like every day," she told the broadcaster, noting that Schneider's young son has a chromosomal disorder that requires his parents' attention.

She said that in addition to not checking in on his children, he also hadn't checked in online. Her older brother was trying to grow his presence online using the handle "Big_Homie_TooTall" to create content on Instagram and TikTok.

When he hadn't posted in more than a week, his sister knew something was wrong.

"He wants to get himself out there, you know, whether it’s with his music, or whatever he wants to get into," she told the broadcaster.

A friend called Oliver on Saturday to tell her that he had been missing for a week.

"We are very concerned. We’ve been trying to find out what happened to him for well over a week," she said.

It was ultimately Schneider's out-of-town family, and not local police, who found the wrecked truck. The family said they were glad they found Schneider but expressed frustration at what they perceived to be a lack of help from local law enforcement.

"Of course, [we're] relieved that we found him, but still angry that we didn't get the resources, the help that we were asking," Bell told Fox 5.

The family is trying to process their loss and look after Schneider's young son.

"His son, that's all we can think about," Bell said.