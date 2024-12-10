Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wildlife rescuers were rushing Monday to tend to dozens of geese and ducks that were soaked in oil after an apparent spill in a Boston river.

Police and fire departments were dispatched to the Muddy River on the border of Boston and the town of Brookline a little after noon on Sunday following reports of a possible oil leak, Brookline police said. Responders found that there was some kind of leak into the waterway that impacted wildlife — including numerous ducks and geese, police said.

The exact nature of the spill, and the exact location of the leak, were still under investigation on Monday, police and state officials said. State environmental officials and wildlife rescuers responded to the scene and were still on the job Monday, police and town officials said.

open image in gallery A Boston Park Ranger tries to capture an oil covered duck along the Muddy River on Monday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“We know that members of the community are concerned for the well being of the impacted wildlife and were interested in what they could do to help. On scene for something like this it’s important that we only use people with proper PPE and training,” Brookline police said in a statement.

Rescuers said it would take up to a month for the birds to be treated and released back into the wild. Twenty birds were accounted for by Monday afternoon, but dozens more were expected to need care, said Katrina Bergman, president of New England Wildlife Center, which was responding to the animals.

Bergman said most of the birds were Canada geese and mallards, which are a common sight alongside the Muddy River. The river is a popular site for walkers and joggers. The spill happened in the area of the Longwood train station, about a mile from Fenway Park.

open image in gallery Rescuers said it would take up to a month for the birds to be treated and released back into the wild ( AP )

Caring for the animals is difficult because they need to be cared for without stressing them out, said Zak Mertz, chief executive officer of New England Wildlife Center.

Giving the injured wildlife room to let rescuers tend to them was critical, officials said.

“We don't want to cause them to do any extra activity, especially if they have oil in the mouth and nose, that could do more damage,” Mertz said.