Child among five killed as plane transporting patients crashes off Texas

A small Mexican Navy aircraft, transporting a young medical patient and seven other individuals, crashed on Monday near Galveston, Texas, killing at least five people.

The eight on board included four Navy officers and four civilians, one of whom was a child. Two civilians were from a non-profit that aids Mexican children with severe burns, arranging transports to a Galveston hospital.

US Coast Guard Petty Officer Luke Baker confirmed the five fatalities, though specific identities were not disclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Mexico's Marines said in a statement that it is sending "its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident."

The crash took place Monday afternoon in Galveston Bay near the base of the causeway that connects Galveston Island to the mainland.

Galveston Bay map:

Emergency responders and search teams rushed to the scene near the popular beach destination along the Texas coast that is about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

Sky Decker, a professional yacht captain who lives about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the crash site, said he jumped in his boat to see if he could help. He said he picked up two police officers who directed him through thick fog to a nearly completely submerged plane. Decker jumped in the water and found a badly injured woman trapped beneath chairs and other debris.

"I couldn't believe. She had maybe 3 inches of air gap to breathe in," he said. "And there was jet fuel in there mixed with the water, fumes real bad. She was really fighting for her life."

open image in gallery In this image provided by Sky Decker Jr., authorities and volunteers respond to a Mexican Navy plane crash near Galveston, Texas, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (Sky Decker Jr. via AP) ( AP )

He said he also pulled out a man sitting in front of her who had already died. He described both of them as dressed in civilian clothes.

Mexico's Navy said the plane was helping with a medical mission in coordination with the Michou and Mau Foundation, which provides emergency transports to children with life-threatening burns to Shriners Children's hospital in Galveston, according to the nonprofit's website.

The foundation said in a post on social media, "We express our deepest solidarity with the families in light of these events. We share their grief with respect and compassion, honoring their memory and reaffirming our commitment to providing humane, sensitive, and dignified care to children with burns."

The statement from Mexico's Navy said the plane had an "accident" during its approach to Galveston but did not elaborate.

open image in gallery Emergency personnel rush a victim of a small plane crash to an awaiting ambulance, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, near the Galveston causeway, near Galveston, Texas. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) ( © 2025 Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News )

Teams from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have arrived at the scene of the crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on the social platform X.A spokesperson from NTSB said they are "aware of this accident and are gathering information about it."

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said officials from its dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrol were responding to the crash.It's not immediately clear if weather was a factor. The area has been experiencing foggy conditions over the past few days, according to Cameron Batiste, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

He said that at about 2:30 p.m. Monday a fog came in that had about a half-mile visibility.

Galveston is an island that is a popular beach destination.