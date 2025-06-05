Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A massive clean-up is underway after 2,000 gallons of fuel spilled into Baltimore Harbor from overflowing diesel tanks at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Maryland officials say a hospital pipeline is the cause of the leak, according to a statement from Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Johns Hopkins Hospital first reported a 200-gallon diesel fuel spill at its East Baltimore facility Wednesday morning, but several hours later, first responders received a call about a much larger spill at a marina over a mile away.

Following a response from state and local officials, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, officials determined that approximately 2,000 gallons had spilled, officials said.

More than 100 people across 10 city and state agencies worked through the night to ensure the situation was under control, with clean-up efforts being overseen by the Coast Guard, Moore said during a Thursday news conference.

open image in gallery Crews are using absorbent materials and skimmers to guide the spilled fuel into a 4,000-gallon pump truck ( Maryland Department of the Environment )

Crews are using absorbent materials and skimmers to guide the spilled fuel into a 4,000-gallon pump truck, The Baltimore Banner reported.

While 600 feet of harbor boom has been deployed, the clean-up efforts will likely last at least through Thursday.

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said crews have located where they believe the leak occurred and are working to flush out the storm drain system.

“What’s important is we need to push the product down, push it down to the harbor, where we have skimmers, where we have capability to capture and retain product,” he said.

open image in gallery Officials said that while the water is red, local drinking water has not been affected by the fuel spill. ( Maryland Department of the Environment )

In a statement to The Washington Post, Kim Hoppe, the vice president of public relations, said the spill occurred when two diesel tanks that supply power for the hospital’s backup generators accidentally overfilled, causing an overflow.

The spill, which has been contained to an area roughly 100 by 250 yards, appears a reddish color due to dye in the diesel fuel, the Maryland Department of the Environment said on X.

Officials added that the drinking water in the area has not been impacted.

The Coast Guard is investigating the spill.

With reporting from the Associated Press.