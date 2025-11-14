Cold spell brings magical phenomenon that disappears with one touch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A recent cold snap across the United States has brought not only snow and freezing temperatures but also a more enchanting spectacle: frost flowers.

These delicate formations, comprising thin ribbons of ice, unfurl in intricate patterns as frozen water pushes through the slits of certain plant stems.

Resembling spun sugar or delicate glass, these icy blooms are incredibly fragile, dissolving at the slightest touch and only gracing us for a few hours.

They are most commonly observed in the eastern U.S, particularly in northern regions where severe frosts are more prevalent.

For many, their appearance is a recognised natural phenomenon, heralding the arrival of winter and prompting early risers to seek a fleeting glimpse before the morning sun claims them.

Earlier this week, residents in Indiana, Missouri, and Tennessee shared captivating images across social media, revealing fields and gardens adorned with these unique natural sculptures in the immediate aftermath of a hard frost.

Professor Emeritus Alan Templeton of Washington University in St. Louis, a specialist in conservation genetics, highlighted their ephemeral nature.

"You have to be at the right time, at the right place," he explained. "You see them and you know they’re going to be gone in an hour or two. So it’s this very ephemeral, but highly variable beauty, and it’s that combination that makes me so fascinated by them."

open image in gallery Frost flowers are made of thin ribbons of ice that extend out in intricate patterns when frozen water breaks through the slits of certain types of plant stems ( Alan Templeton )

While the intricate ice patterns are found near the base of a few common plants, including white and yellow wingstem plants, Templeton explained that the conditions need to be just right for them to appear. And once they do, they won’t be back for another year.

The ground must be warm and wet enough for water to travel up from the plant’s roots into the stem, while the air needs to be cold enough to freeze the liquid so that it breaks through the stem, creating the flower-like appearance.

They’re only found on a few different types of plants because the phenomenon can only occur if the stem is able to hold water in the fall or early winter and is weak enough to break against the pressure from the ice, he said.

The plants also need to have an especially active root system later in the year.

Templeton said he first came across frost flowers decades ago while scoping out an area in the Missouri Ozarks for field work.

open image in gallery Professor Emeritus Alan Templeton explained that the conditions need to be just right for frost flowers to appear ( Slomoz/CC BY-SA 2.0 )

“They’re really beautiful,” he said. “And also each one is unique. There’s no two frost flowers that are the same.”

On Monday, after noticing that the weather conditions would be ripe for the phenomenon, he set out for a conservation area in St. Louis County where he’d found hundreds in past years.

This time, there were only about two dozen, which he said was likely due to them appearing earlier than usual and the temperatures not dipping quite low enough.

Crystal Legens has lived in Tennessee for most of her life but said she only discovered frost flowers three years ago when her family moved into a more rural part of the state.

After seeing them along a small unmaintained tract of land while driving to work in McKenzie, some 47 miles (75 kilometers) northeast of Jackson, she said she initially thought they were spider webs or silkworms. When she got out of her car and picked them up, she said they broke apart in her hands.

“People live here their whole life and they never even know that exist because they just never see them or they’re not in the right place at the right time,” she said.