Freighter remains stuck in Lake Erie ice as crews rush to free vessel with 17 aboard
There are 17 people stuck on the vessel
A freighter is stuck in the frozen Great Lakes with 17 people aboard as crews rush to free the vessel.
The U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards continued efforts to break up ice and free a freighter that has been trapped in a frozen Lake Erie for days, officials said.
The Manitoulin, a 663-foot Canadian vessel with 17 people on board, got stuck in the ice on Lake Erie on Wednesday after it dropped off a load of wheat in Buffalo, New York, and was heading back to Canada, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
It remained stuck as of Saturday.
The ship wasn't damaged, and its crew is safe, officials said. Freighters in the Great Lakes often encounter surface ice in the winter but sometimes run into ice that is too hard or thick to break through.
A U.S. Coast Guard icebreaking ship has been working since Thursday to help the Manitoulin, and on Saturday officials said a second ship arrived to help free the freighter. The Canadian Coast Guard also has a ship assisting with the effort.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter is at the scene conducting flights to monitor the situation. A third U.S. Coast Guard ship is also scheduled to arrive on Monday, in case the Manitoulin remains stuck.
