Florida retirees may face trial in France over sale of stolen gold from 18th-century shipwreck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 80-year-old novelist and her husband could face trial in France over the alleged theft and illegal sale of gold bars taken from an 18th-century shipwreck.

Investigators say Florida resident Eleonor “Gay” Courter and her husband, Philip Courter, helped a French diver sell gold bars that he stole from a shipwreck decades ago. The couple denies having any knowledge of wrongdoing.

Le Prince de Conty, a French ship trading with Asia, sank off the coast of Brittany in 1746. The shipwreck was first discovered in 1974. A year later, the wreckage was looted after a gold ingot was found there, the AFP reports.

Michel L’Hour, head of France’s underwater archaeology agency, then spotted a suspicious sale of gold from a U.S. auction house in 2018. He contacted U.S. authorities, who then seized the five ingots and two other artifacts. The artifacts were repatriated to France in 2022.

Authorities went on to identify the seller as Eleonor Courter, who claims she was given the gold by her French friends Annette May Pesty and Gerard Pesty, who has since died.

open image in gallery Eleonor and Philip Courter (pictured) are accused of helping a French diver sell gold stolen from the sight of an 18th-century shipwreck ( @rhoadescourter/Instagram )

Annette Pesty brought the gold ingots on the television show Antiques Roadshow in 1999, claiming she got them while diving off the African island of Cape Verde, AFP reports. But investigators didn’t believe that to be true and instead turned their focus to her brother-in-law, Yves Gladu, who worked as an underwater photographer.

In 2022, Gladu confessed to stealing 16 gold bars from the shipwreck between 1976 and 1999. He denied giving any to the Courters and said he instead sold them to a man in Switzerland. But investigators discovered Gladu had known the Courters for decades, AFP reports. The couple went on trips with him to Greece in 2011, the Caribbean in 2014 and French Polynesia in 2015, investigators say.

open image in gallery Eleonor and Philip Courter were living in Florida when authorities say they sold the stolen gold bars ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Gold ingots and other artifacts from the Prince de Conty shipwreck were repatriated to France in 2022 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Investigators now believe the Courters possessed at least 23 gold bars and had sold 18 of them for more than $192,000, according to AFP. The Courters say they had arranged for the money to go to Gladu.

Police arrested the Courters in the U.K. three years ago. The couple has been on house arrest there ever since.

A French prosecutor has requested that the Courters, Gladu and Pesty all be tried in connection with the theft and sale of the gold ingots. The trial, if ordered by an investigating magistrate, will likely take place next year.

open image in gallery The Prince de Conty crashed near the island of Belle-Ile-en-Mer (pictured) ( Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images )

The Courters’ attorney, Gregory Levy, maintains his clients didn’t know they were doing anything wrong and says they did not profit from the sale of the gold.

“The Courters accepted because they are profoundly nice people,” Levy told AFP. “They didn’t see the harm as, in the United States, regulations for gold are completely different from those in France.”

The Courters have two sons and a daughter, whom they adopted from foster care when she was 12, according to Eleonor’s website. The 80-year-old has published nearly a dozen books, five of which are bestsellers.