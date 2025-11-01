Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Fox News host asks astronaut to debunk moon landing conspiracy theories claiming 25% of viewers ‘remain skeptical’

Fox News host Will Cain grilled retired astronaut Eileen Collins on various conspiracies on the moon landing in an interview Friday

Mike Bedigan
Friday 31 October 2025 22:44 EDT
Comments
NASA is sending slime into space

Fox News host Will Cain grilled retired astronaut Eileen Collins on various conspiracies on the moon landing, claiming that 25 percent of his viewership still believed it to have been faked.

“I hear your affirmative case and I don’t deny your affirmative case. I don’t come to you today — this is not a debate and I would not even classify myself as a skeptic,” Cain told Collins in an interview Friday.

“But I do know that skeptics remain. Twenty-five percent of our viewers right now remain skeptical, so I wanted to have you address some of those arguments that are the sources of the skepticism.”

Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins piloted Apollo 11 to the moon in 1969, with Armstrong and Aldrin becoming the first two humans to walk on its surface. The mission was a defining moment in the space race between the U.S. and the then-Soviet Union.

Fox News host Will Cain grilled retired astronaut Eileen Collins on various conspiracies on the moon landing in an interview Friday, claiming 25 percent of his viewership were still skeptical
Fox News host Will Cain grilled retired astronaut Eileen Collins on various conspiracies on the moon landing in an interview Friday, claiming 25 percent of his viewership were still skeptical (1969 AP)
Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins piloted Apollo 11 to the moon in 1969, with Armstrong and Aldrin (pictured) becoming the first two humans to walk on its surface
Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins piloted Apollo 11 to the moon in 1969, with Armstrong and Aldrin (pictured) becoming the first two humans to walk on its surface (1969 AP)

Collins, who was the first woman to pilot the Space Shuttle and the first to command a Space Shuttle mission, chuckled in response but addressed the points Cain laid out.

This included how a 1969 telephone call between then-president Richard Nixon, Armstrong and Aldrin had been made, prior to the advent of cellular mobile technology, how the American flag was waving in the famous footage of the landing, and the direction of the shadows also seen in the footage.

In response, Collins added that the moon landings were unprecedented historical events and that no one had known what was going to happen when the first men stepped outside the space shuttle.

The deployment of scientific experiments by Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Jr. is photographed by Astronaut Neil Armstrong
The deployment of scientific experiments by Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Jr. is photographed by Astronaut Neil Armstrong (Getty)

“No one had ever been to the moon before, and now they're taking a tremendous risk to their lives… and decades, 50 years later, we say it didn't happen. I think that's really an insult to the people that made the Apollo program happen,” she said.

Cain shot back: I totally understand that argument, Eileen, but the point of our conversation is actually to address some of that skepticism and see if it doesn’t hold weight, and the affirmative argument you’re making is one that I find compelling as well.

“These men were heroes. However, the points — points are still made and they're worth addressing as is always the case in anyone who has a counter argument. It's not the dismissal of the counter argument, it's the response to the counter argument that is powerful.”

Buzz Aldrin poses next to the US flag on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. The mission was a defining moment in the space race between the U.S. and the then-Soviet Union
Buzz Aldrin poses next to the US flag on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. The mission was a defining moment in the space race between the U.S. and the then-Soviet Union (Getty)

NASA recently responded publicly to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, after she claimed she did not believe the moon landings had happened during a recent episode of her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Writing on X, NASA acting administrator Sean Duffy wrote: “Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!

“And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in