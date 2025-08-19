Ex-Fox News anchor’s rape accuser ‘feels vindicated’ after assault charge is dropped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart has said that she “feels vindicated” after an assault charge against her was dropped.

The podcaster, who recently settled a sexual assault lawsuit against former Fox News anchor Ed Henry, was booked by Florida’s Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office last month on suspicion of battery during an incident allegedly involving her ex-boyfriend.

The 34-year-old was accused of being “combative” toward her ex, Thomas Beasley, after he tried to end the relationship, according to an arrest warrant. Eckhart denied the version of events in the police report.

Now the Palm Beach County State Attorney has dropped the case against her due to “insufficient evidence” and “an uncooperative victim,” according to legal documents obtained by The Independent.

Eckhart said that the ordeal had been “highly distressing.”

open image in gallery The Palm Beach County State Attorney has dropped the case against Jennifer Eckhart due to ‘insufficient evidence’ and ‘an uncooperative victim,’ according to court documents obtained by The Independent. ( Magda Hernandez )

“I feel vindicated that this matter has been resolved in my favor, with the state declining to file any charges,” Eckhart told The Independent, alleging that she “acted in self defense” but not elaborating further.

Eckhart is the host of the REINVITED podcast and runs a non-profit called The Reinvited Project, which aims to support trauma survivors through animal-assisted therapy.

“My mission has always been to turn pain into purpose — through my platform, I will continue standing alongside survivors of assault, abuse, and domestic violence, reminding them they are not alone and that strength and healing are possible,” Eckhart added.

Beasley did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

“Ms. Eckhart is innocent and was purely acting in self defense,” Eckhart’s attorney, Michelle Suskauer, said. “We are pleased that the state did the right thing and did not pursue this matter any further.”

open image in gallery Eckhart said that she felt ‘vindicated’ by the decision after being arrested on suspicion of battery in July following a ‘highly distressing’ incident allegedly involving her ex-boyfriend. ( Magda Hernandez )

On June 15, Eckhart settled her 2020 lawsuit against ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry, in which she accused him of rape. Henry, who was fired from Fox News in July 2020, denied the allegations. He now works for another right-wing news network, NewsMax.

In the lawsuit, Eckhart alleged that the former Fox News anchor “groomed, psychologically manipulated and coerced” her into a sexual relationship while referring to her as his personal “sex slave.”

Eventually, after she “would not comply voluntarily” with his sexual demands, she claimed he violently raped her in 2017.

“This has been an exhaustive, retraumatizing, five-year legal battle with incredible challenges that at times I almost felt was unable to bear,” Eckhart told PEOPLE after her settlement. “With this settlement in place, a weight has now been lifted from my shoulders and my passion to support fellow trauma survivors has been renewed.”

open image in gallery Henry, who was fired from Fox News in July 2020, now works for right-wing network NewsMax. ( Newsmax )

Fox News was initially a defendant in Eckhart’s lawsuit, as she claimed the network downplayed the severity of the risk Henry posed to female employees and retaliated against her by firing her in June 2020 after she complained about a hostile work environment. Prior to the settlement, Fox News was dismissed as a defendant from the case.

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams said there was “no direct evidence that Fox News was aware of Henry’s alleged harassment of Eckhart before it occurred.” Additionally, Abrams agreed with Fox’s legal team that “no reasonable jury” would find the network liable for preventing “Henry from harming Eckhart.”

“This matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties, and the parties are moving on with their lives,” Henry’s attorney said in a statement when the settlement was reached.

Additional reporting by Justin Baragona