Eight Colorado Springs residents living miles from the Ford Amphitheater are suing the venue, claiming its concerts generate excessive noise that is negatively impacting their lives.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in El Paso County District Court, alleges that sound levels during performances, measured between 60 and 77 decibels, exceed Colorado’s Noise Abatement Act limits of 45 to 50 decibels for residential areas.

“No person should have to suffer from harmful pollutants that invade their home, destroy their sleep, harm their health, and rob them of the peaceful enjoyment of their private property,” the complaint, reviewed by 9News, states.

The plaintiffs purchased homes between 2002 and 2019 in the Gleneagle, Northgate Highlands, and Northgate Estates neighborhoods in northern Colorado Springs. The Ford Amphitheater opened in 2024. Its stage faces east, while seating is oriented west toward Interstate 25, the Air Force Academy, and the mountains. The neighborhoods lie north and east of the venue and sit at a higher elevation than the stage, potentially amplifying the sound for nearby residents.

The lawsuit seeks to enforce compliance with state noise limits and prevent further disturbances from concerts at the 8,000-capacity outdoor venue.

The lawsuit claims concert noise of 60 to 77 decibels violates Colorado’s 45 to 50 decibel residential limits ( Google Maps )

Danielle Frye, a Northgate Highlands resident who lives about a mile from the amphitheater, recorded noise levels of 71.7 decibels during a September 2025 concert using a hand-held sound meter, according to 9 News.

A city-commissioned report also found that three concerts in October 2024 consistently exceeded state residential noise limits, with measurements up to 60 decibels and concerts clearly audible in nearby neighborhoods.

“I have had some events where I haven't heard anything inside or outside my house, but I've also had ones where I can hear it inside with the doors and windows closed,” Frye said.

She added that she supports the amphitheater and wants it to remain an asset to the community, with one request.

“Turn it down, not tear it down,” Frye said.

Marianna Bailey, who lives about two miles from the venue, says the noise and vibrations have a severe impact on her 23-year-old son, who has Level 3 autism.

The sound disrupts his sleep, triggers manic episodes, and forces her to use medication, noise-cancelling headphones, and a sensory room to help him cope during concerts, News9 reports.

“He won't even sit in his swing that would calm him down. He sits in front of the swing, and he doesn't realize what we can do,” Bailey told the outlet.

J.W. Roth, CEO of VENU, which owns the Ford Amphitheater, saw the lawsuit only moments before his interview with 9News on Wednesday, but said he was not initially concerned about the complaint.

“I don't mean to say I'm dismissive of it. It's not concerning to me, to be honest,” Roth said.

He told the outlet that the venue added sound walls on its east side and extra barriers on the north and south after complaints following its 2024 opening.

“We built a sound wall on the east side of the venue that we ultimately turned into an entertainment complex,” Roth said. “We spent millions of dollars building sound walls on the north and south end.”

In 2025, Colorado Springs received 1,700 noise complaints, with 61 residents responsible for nearly half of the 905 complaints that included contact information, The Independent confirmed Thursday.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Ford Ampitherater and VENU for comment.