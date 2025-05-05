Argument outside a Foot Locker turns to gunfire leaving two people dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have died and two others are injured after a shooting outside a Foot Locker store in Michigan, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the store in Eight Mile Road, in Eastpointe, at 2:45p.m. Saturday, according to the Eastpointe Police Department.

"We know there were two groups of people that got into an argument, which turned physical, and during the fight, the suspect discharged a weapon," said Eastpointe Police Department Detective Lieutenant Alexander Holish.

The suspect is alleged to have taken a handgun from a vehicle and then started shooting. He then fled the scene in a black four-door sedan, police say.

One man died at the scene while the three other men were taken to hospital, where one died later.

The authorities say the suspects and victims knew each other, and that the two groups had been arguing outside the shoe store beforehand.

No arrests have yet been made as police try to track down the suspect, who is believed to have left the scene in the car with several females inside, reported local outlet Metro Detroit News.

open image in gallery The argument between two groups led to a violent altercation that has left two men dead, authorities said ( Google Maps )

The two injured victims are aged between 20-30 years old, reported Metro Detroit News.

Customers inside the store reportedly watched the incident in fear for their lives and were fortunate not to be caught in the crossfire, police said.

“We are lucky that no innocent bystanders got hit by a stray bullet. We are very lucky that bullets didn't enter the store.”

One witness, who told CBS News his wife was working in a nail salon nearby at the time, said he was concerned about violence in the area.

“I got two young men myself, so I'm concerned about what's going on in the community," said Detroit resident Derrick Johnson.

"When I come out to see this keeps happening, it's a shame, man.

“We gotta stop doing this to one another. It doesn't make any sense."

Anyone who witnessed the altercation should call Eastpoint Police Department at 586-445-5100.

The Independent contacted the Eastpoint Police Department for updates.