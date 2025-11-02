FDA health warning as restriction placed on kids’ fluoride supplements

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has moved to restrict the use of fluoride supplements for children, marking the latest intervention by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s department concerning a common dental care chemical.

The agency announced on Friday that these products, designed to strengthen children's teeth, are no longer advised for those under three years old, nor for older children who do not face significant risks of tooth decay.

Previously, these supplements were routinely prescribed for infants as young as six months. This decision falls short of earlier FDA indications in May, which suggested regulators might seek to remove the products entirely from the market.

Instead, the FDA has issued warnings to four companies, cautioning them against marketing their products beyond the newly established guidelines.

Fluoride tablets and lozenges are sometimes recommended for children and teens at increased risk of tooth decay or cavities because of low fluoride in their local drinking water. Companies also sell drops for babies.

The FDA released a new scientific analysis Friday, concluding that fluoride supplements have limited benefits for children's teeth and may be linked to emerging safety concerns, including gut issues, weight gain and cognition.

open image in gallery A child shows off her teeth after a dental exam in Concord ( AP )

“For the same reason fluoride may work to kill bacteria on teeth, it may also alter the gut microbiome, which may have broader health implications,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency also sent a form letter to dentists and other health providers warning about the risks of the products.

Those claims have been disputed by the American Dental Association, which has said there are no significant health problems associated with fluoride when used at the levels prescribed by dentists. The supplements can cause spotting or discoloration of teeth due to the extra fluoride, a downside the FDA also noted.

Dentists have warned that restricting fluoride supplements may result in more cavities and dental problems in rural communities, which are less likely to have fluoridated water. Kennedy is also seeking to end the practice of adding fluoride to drinking water throughout the U.S.

Fluoride strengthens teeth and reduces cavities by replacing minerals lost during normal wear and tear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 1962, the agency set guidelines for how much should be added to water.

Kennedy, a former environmental lawyer, has called fluoride a “dangerous neurotoxin” tied to a range of health dangers.

The FDA regulates most dental products, including fluoride-containing toothpastes, supplements, mouthwashes and rinses. The agency’s actions don't affect toothpastes, mouthwash or fluoride treatments used by adults or those offered in dentists’ offices.