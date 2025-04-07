Florida woman saves her pet dog by prying open 7-foot alligator’s jaw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida pet owner dove into a lake and pried her dog’s head from the jaws of a 7-foot alligator after it snatched the animal during a walk.

Kim Spencer, a Tampa resident, said she didn’t think twice when it came to saving her beloved nine-year-old adopted pooch, Kona.

The pair were out walking last week when she initially noticed an alligator turn toward them. She tried ushering her dog away, but the animal became defensive and wanted to stand her ground.

"All of a sudden, I heard something and I looked over and I saw like the eyes in the water and I saw it turn right away," Spencer told WFLA. "It was coming at us. It was like 10 feet in, but 10 feet away from the bank."

Spencer, who describes Kona as “really strong,” then watched in horror as the alligator grabbed her dog, putting its whole head inside its mouth.

"Her whole head was inside its mouth," Spencer recalled to the outlet. "I stopped thinking and just dove on it, jumped on it and straddled it, as lady-like as that is, and was trying to pry its jaws open."

Spencer managed to open the gator’s mouth using her bare hands, forcing it to let go so she could pull the dog to safety.

"I would do it all over again, I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I let her be taken away," Spencer added.

The pair then sought medical attention for injuries to Spencer’s hands and Kona’s bite wounds. Both the woman and the pet needed stitches after the incident, forcing Kona to wear a collar.

Spencer and her husband are empty nesters, she said, explaining how she sees Kona as her “baby.”

As the two sat for a broadcast interview, Spencer turned to the furry friend and said: “Yep, you owe mommy forever.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an alligator trapper has now removed the reptile from the area.

Spencer is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of alligators attacking pets. Last year, a Florida man went viral after a video of him rescuing his puppy from an alligator’s mouth began circulating on the internet. In 2021, another Florida man rescued his chocolate lab from an alligator’s grasp.

"It could easily happen, and you might not be that lucky to get your child or your pet," said Spencer. "Many people say they are more afraid of us than we are of them — clearly not the case."