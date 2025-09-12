Florida woman fights off five-foot alligator with bare hands after it attacked her dog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida woman fought off a five-foot alligator with her bare hands after it attacked her four-month-old puppy.

Danie Wright was walking her pup, Dax, behind her Land O’ Lakes home last week when the gator tried to snatch up her furry friend.

“I heard a squeal, and I got pulled,” she told local news outlet WTSP.

She said the gator dragged Dax by his collar, “and I wasn't gonna let go.”

open image in gallery Danie Wright of Florida, fought off a five-foot alligator with her bare hands after it attacked her four-month-old puppy ( WTSP/Getty Images )

The gator came 15 feet out of the water in its failed attempt to catch the pup. Wright said she didn’t see the lurking reptile at first.

When her puppy was pulled into a nearby creek, Wright’s instincts kicked in.

“I just punched him, punched and punched,” she said. “I punched him in the eye enough that he kind of let go, he unclamped a little, and I pulled off.”

Wright was injured during the fight. The gator’s teeth “dragged down my arm,” she said.

“Just be careful with your dogs, you know these alligators are no joke,” Wright said, advising other dog owners to “leave your phone at home” to limit distractions on walks.

open image in gallery The gator, not pictured, came 15 feet out of the water in its failed attempt to catch the pup ( Bruce Bennett/Getty Images )

As for the fate of the gator, it was caught and removed from Wright’s property by trappers and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, per WTSP.

The Independent has reached out to the commission for further updates on the gator.

The commission has previously warned to keep pets on a leash and a “safe distance” away from water, as your furry friends can “resemble alligators’ natural prey.”

As of May, there have been two “major” alligator bites on people in Florida in 2025, according to the commission’s statistics.