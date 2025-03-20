Florida man wins $15M from a scratch-off ticket bought from a Wawa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida man stopped at a gas station and became a millionaire after purchasing a winning $15 million scratch-off ticket for just $30.

The Florida lottery announced Wednesday that John Eichinger Jr. bought the $15,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-off ticket from a Wawa at 1031 Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange, just north of Orlando.

Officials said the 53-year-old Volusia County local, who claimed the ticket in October, opted for a lump sum of $8,968,000 rather than annual payments over 30 years. The store also received $30,000 for selling the winning ticket. Eichinger has yet to speak publicly about his winnings.

He was the first person to redeem one of four $15 million scratch-offs, according to the Florida Lottery website. Two of the top prize Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-offs remain.

The odds of winning the jackpot were almost one in 5.5 million.

open image in gallery Only four $15,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-offs were in circulation. Two have been claimed ( Florida Lottery )

According to lottery officials, another winning $15,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-off was purchased at a Publix in Gainesville in January.

The winner, from Winter Park, had been marked down as an “exempt pursuant." Unless otherwise waived, the names of lottery winners of $250,000 or greater remain anonymous for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed.

Three other Florida residents have claimed the $1,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-off prize.

Lottery officials said Mykel Lane, 37, from Boca Raton, claimed a ticket after purchasing it from a local 7-Eleven in November. They added that he won the $1 million prize on the first scratch.

Lane chose to receive his winnings as a one-off payment of $597,700. The gas station will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

A Panama City and Gainesville resident, both currently marked as exempt pursuant, also claimed the $1 million ticket in January and March, respectively. They chose to receive their winnings in cash rather than annual payments.

Neither of the two $25 million Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-offs had been claimed by Thursday morning.

Since its launch in September, Gold Rush Multiplier has offered nearly $490 million in cash prizes, with odds of 1-in-2.6.

According to lottery officials, the Florida Lottery’s scratch-off games, which began in 1988, have awarded more than $65.6 billion in prizes and generated almost $20 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.