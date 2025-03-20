Diver dies while navigating famous cave diving location in Florida

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A scuba diver died while navigating an intricate network of caves in the Florida Panhandle that extend hundreds of feet below the surface, officials said.

A rescue mission was launched for three individuals after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of overdue divers at Twin Caves in Jackson Blue Springs Park, 65 miles northwest of Tallahassee, at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies said that two divers made it from the cave safely in the rescue operation, which also involved Jackson County Fire and Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the staff at Cave Adventures.

“Sadly, the operation led to the recovery of a third diver that was deceased,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement early Tuesday evening.

A medical examiner is working to determine the diver’s cause of death, officials said.

open image in gallery Twin Caves is located at the bottom of Merritt’s Mill Pond in Jackson Blue Springs Park ( Google/The Independent )

Edd Sorenson, an expert in dive rescues and recovery who owns Cave Adventures, was about 50 miles away in Vortex Springs when one of the divers contacted him to say that two members of their party were missing in the water.

According to Cave Adventures’ website, passages in the Twin Caves extend hundreds of feet below.

Sorenson told WKRG that one of his instructors, Mehdi Zinetti, was at the location. Sorenson said that Zinetti, who began the search for the deceased diver, had never done an active body recovery mission before Tuesday.

Sorenson said conditions at the caves were clear, with more than 100 feet of visibility on Tuesday morning when the divers began their descent. After entering the water, Zinetti was able to locate one of the missing divers and safely bring her to land.

He continued to search for the third diver in the water but got out a few minutes later.

“He thought since he had to go multiple directions, maybe he missed him, and maybe he's out safe. So he exited and he wasn't there yet. So he went back in again,” Sorenson said. When he couldn’t find the diver on land, Zinetti got back in the water.

Sediment was stirred up by divers during the day, making visibility nearly impossible.

open image in gallery Edd Sorenson appeared on Good Morning America in April 2019 regarding another cave-diving rescue mission ( ABC/Good Morning America )

Zinetti eventually found the victim and pulled them out, he added.

When Sorenson arrived back at the facility, he said the Florida Fish and Wildlife was there, and CPR efforts had been made. However, the diver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sorenson told the local news station that he would examine the diver’s equipment, analyze the video, and conduct another inventory round to determine what went wrong before alerting deputies of any findings.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield thanked all those involved in the rescue efforts and urged residents to “keep the families of the divers in your thoughts and prayers.”