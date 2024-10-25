NAACP chapter calls for investigation into FSU student who made ‘racist’ post online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Florida State University NAACP chapter is calling for the school to investigate a student who made a social media post using “offensive” and “dehumanizing” language to describe his Black peers.

Owen Howard, a junior, posted a photo on Snapchat of a Fraternity and Sorority Life table displayed at Market Wednesday, a campus event where student organizations, including Black Greek-letter organizations, showcase their pride, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. He captioned the photo, "Chimps are going to chimp out.”

Now, the FSU NAACP chapter is calling on the school to take “immediate and decisive action” to address Howard’s post.

“The term ‘chimp’ is particularly offensive due to its long history of being used to equate Black people to apes or other primates,” chapter president Kaela Jackson wrote in a statement. “This racist comparison has been a tool of white supremacy since the 1800s, intended to strip Black individuals of their humanity and portray them as inferior or less than human. These dehumanizing stereotypes were central to justifying slavery, segregation and other forms of racial oppresion.”

“This type of rhetoric, disguised as casual language, if profoundly damaging to the well-being of Black students at FSU,” Jackson continued. “It contributes to a hostile environment where students feel unsafe, unwelcome, and devalued.

Owen Howard, a junior at Florida State University, has since apologized for the Snapchat post ( REUTERS )

“The impact of such language beyond individual insult—it serves to uphold a larger system of racism that continues to harm Black communities on campus and beyond.”

In addition to a “formal, transparent investigation,” the chapter wants “appropriate disciplinary measures” against Howard, as well as mandatory campus-wide education on racial bias and a reaffirmation of the school’s “commitment to protecting marginalized communities.”

In a follow-up post on Snapchat, Howard said he meant the post as a joke, the Democrat reports. In a statement to the outlet, Howard also apologized for the post.

“I posted something there in horrible taste that does not in any way reflect what I believe,” Howard told the Democrat. “I am deeply sorry to all those who I have hurt, and I wish to learn from this mistake.”

Meanwhile, FSU cannot confirm whether there is an investigation because of student protections outlined in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a spokesperson told the Democrat.

However, the university did issue a statement condemning “all forms of racism and hate.”

“It is especially disturbing when students express beliefs that are reprehensible and contrary to the values of our university,” the statement reads.

The Independent has contacted Howard for comment.