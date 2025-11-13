Florida soup kitchen faces eviction from church after it tries to hike up rent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida soup kitchen is facing eviction from the church where it was located after the group says its rent was doubled while its operating hours were at the same time reduced.

The Wildwood Soup Kitchen, in Wildwood, has sought help from the local community in sourcing a new venue after “new stipulations” for its lease threatened its ability to continue serving those in need.

“Unfortunately, we are now facing an emergency crisis that threatens our ability to continue this vital mission,” the organization wrote online.

“Our lease is up for renewal under new stipulations: our rent has doubled, building access hours have been reduced, and our available space has decreased—all while the demand for meals continues to rise each week.”

Barbara McManus, president of the board of directors for the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, said that despite knowing that the lease would soon be up and that the organization was outgrowing the space, the notice of eviction came as a shock when it arrived from the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood on October 16.

"We received a letter from our landlord saying we are to leave by the end of the year or we would have a higher rent and we would have to limit the amount of time we have in this building," she told WESH.

“Wildwood Soup Kitchen is run entirely by volunteers and provides over 16,000 meals to the homeless each month. Operations consist of 14 to 16 volunteer shifts each week, including cooks, prep teams, and support staff, to keep our kitchen running.

“Thanks to their dedication and the generosity of our supporters, we have been able to serve the Wildwood community for many years from our current location,” the organization’s post continued. “Hundreds of families, children, & seniors rely on us daily. Without immediate help, we risk having to shut down at the end of this year.”

“We urgently need assistance to find a new location in Wildwood with a large commercial kitchen ready for immediate occupancy. We do not have the time or resources to construct a new facility or undertake major renovations.”

The Independent has connected the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood for comment on the eviction.

McManus added that through public donations, the kitchen has already raised $100,000, though that one potential location was expected to cost $1.5 million. She told WESH she had hoped the church might have been more flexible with the lease.

"I was hoping we could stay maybe through January, February, so we have more time," McManus said. "December 31 is right after the holidays, and we serve so many people. It's cold at that time of the year, and we want to make sure we get meals out to people."

Donations to the kitchen can be made through its website.