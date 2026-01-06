Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Florida state‑mandated crosswalk changes in Oviedo are already showing signs of deterioration, just months after Seminole County reportedly spent more than $31,000 of taxpayer money painting bright green crossings black.

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek shared a photo Monday showing the original green paint, used for high-visibility crosswalks installed in 2024 along pedestrian and bike trails to improve safety, peeking through the black overlay.

“I’m looking forward to when the FDOT’s (Florida Department of Transportation) black paint fails at the Pulse crosswalk,” Sladek wrote. “In the meantime, I’ll settle for the black paint failing here and at lots of places in Oviedo. #LoveOviedo”

The Independent has contacted FDOT and Sladek for comment.

The black paint was applied in compliance with state regulations by the FDOT, requiring local governments to update crosswalks in June by September 4 or risk losing state transportation funding.

open image in gallery Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek shared a photo Monday showing green crosswalk paint peeking through the black overlay ( Facebook/Megan Sladek )

The changes are part of the same statewide initiative that led to the removal of a rainbow crosswalk outside of Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, sparking debate over cost, safety and the effectiveness of the regulations.

In July, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, to keep intersections free of political or decorative markings.

“Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks,” Duffy said in a public statement shared on social media. “Political banners have no place on public roads.”

Sladek added in the Facebook comments Monday, “Pulse was, at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in US history, and I see no problem with commemorating that historic event with art that the survivors believe represent the people who were murdered.”

A News 6 investigation in October revealed that Seminole County spent over $31,000 of taxpayer money to cover the crosswalks. The expenses included $3,200 on paint and supplies and more than $24,000 in labor to meet the deadline, according to financial records obtained by the outlet.

open image in gallery FDOT painted over Orlando’s Pulse Memorial rainbow crosswalk in August 2025 under a state directive, sparking backlash and protests, including coloring the street with chalk, before it was repainted black again ( Orlando Sentinel )

The county spent additional thousands on vehicles and equipment for the crosswalk repainting project, News 6 reported.

Although the painting affected a small portion of Seminole County’s $1.1 billion budget, officials called the expense unnecessary, noting FDOT had originally approved the green crosswalks before changing design standards, which prohibited non-uniform markings like decorative crosswalks.

“While the dollar amount is little, it’s silly,” Seminole County District 4 Commissioner Amy Lockhart told News 6 about the costly crosswalk repainting effort. “It does add up.”

“We all want taxpayer money wisely spent, but we have to work together,” Lockhart said.