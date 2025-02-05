Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida man dressed in a Dalmatian onesie has been arrested after evading police and K9 units despite being tasered and partially handcuffed.

It was a rough day for Dylan Keith Devereaux, who fled after being initially spotted and pulled over by Florida Highway troopers in Pasco County on January 27, due to reckless driving, reported law enforcement authorities.

Devereaux took off at a high rate of speed, stopping once to drop off a passenger before speeding off again, according to FHP officers, who were hot on his tail.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a tree, and Devereaux leaped from the car. He was tasered and brought to the ground by troopers, according to a criminal probable cause affidavit obtained by ABC6.

The 36-year-old reportedly began fighting with troopers in the road in a bid to escape before managing to sprint away with one hand cuffed, the affidavit recounted.

open image in gallery Dylan Keith Devereaux is charged with 13 offenses, including reckless driving, battery and assault on an officer, and possession of methamphetamine ( Pasco County Sheriff's Office )

Devereaux ran toward his nearby residence but fled into a forest instead.The trooper who saw him flee waited for backup before pursuing him, ABC6 reported.

A K9 unit was later deployed and the dog led law enforcement to the home, where officers met his partner, Megan Elizabeth Hamilton, according to the affidavit.

Hamilton, 31, explained that she could not let troopers inside because of the presence of drugs, troopers said

Police returned to the home the next morning with a warrant and arrested Devereaux. He’s charged with 13 offenses, including reckless driving, battery and assault on an officer, and possession of methamphetamine and a new, illegal substance.

Devereaux is currently incarcerated at Pasco Detention Center where his partner has also been taken into custody, according to records.