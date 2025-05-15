Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired Florida sheriff’s deputy was crushed to death by his own RV outside his home after reportedly buying the vehicle to celebrate his retirement.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene Wednesday evening to find the victim trapped underneath the RV at his home in the community of Oakland Park, just north of Fort Lauderdale, reports 7News.

The BSO identified the man as one of its own: 64-year-old Craig Bachan, a recently retired sergeant from the department, according to the station.

Bachan's son and sister also confirmed the victim’s identity to ABC Local 10 News. His family said he left the department just 10 months ago.

The BSO has not yet publicly released further details surrounding the circumstances of the victim’s death. No foul play is suspected, although an investigation is underway.

Bachan had reportedly been preparing the RV he had purchased after retirement for a summer trip when it collapsed on him, neighbors said.

One neighbor said they discovered him trapped under the vehicle from across the street and immediately called 911.

“He just bought the RV,” the neighbor told the news station. “He was going to go out to Montana, Idaho, that area of the country this summer on a vacation.”

open image in gallery Deputies responded to the area of 36th Court and 18th Avenue in Oakland Park Wednesday evening ( Google Street View )

Local news cameras captured a yellow tarp at the scene with the surrounding area taped off.

Bachan’s sister remembered her sibling as “an incredible son, a loving father, and a devoted brother. She also shared a photograph of Bachan taken at his retirement party with local media while calling him “an amazing deputy.”

Neighbors mourned for the late deputy, who they considered the “heartbeat of the community.”

According to Bachan’s Facebook profile, he first joined the BSO in 1995. His LinkedIn profile said that he was promoted to detective and assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit in 1999.

He went on to spend 11 years assigned to the Special Victims Unit investigating sexual crimes and missing persons, his profile says. Bachan was eventually promoted to Sergeant in December 2012.

The Independent has contacted the BSO for more information.