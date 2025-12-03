Florida Crunch Fitness could be the source of a Legionnaires ‘outbreak,’ experts say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florida health officials are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease after at least 14 confirmed cases were linked back to a central Florida gym, according to reports.

The Florida Health Department confirmed the outbreak, without specifying which gym was involved, according to an email obtained by WFTV 9.

While health officials have not named the gym, WFTV 9 reported a week earlier that some members of a Crunch Fitness in Ocoee, a city just west of Orlando, had Legionnaire’s disease.

At least one woman who went to the gym has been hospitalized and diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, ClickOrlando reported, citing Legionnaires Lawyers, a law firm that says the outbreak could have had as many as 28 potential exposures.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia that can sometimes be deadly, though oftentimes it is mild. It is caused by Legionella bacteria, which can be found in water systems and air conditioning systems.

open image in gallery Florida health officials are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease that may have stemmed from a Florida gym, and infected as many as 28 people ( CDC )

The disease is not transmitted person-to-person, but can be through water particles, according to the Orange County Health Department.

“I just think that people should know. People are coming here to work out to be safe, to be healthy, not to walk into a situation to get sick,” gym member Carla Jones told ClickOrlando.

Jones said she inquired about the outbreak and was pointed to an information board posted in the facility.

“I guess they got a board of information,” she said. “I said OK, but why would we read about it? But why would that not be something you tell people when they walk in?”

Crunch said it was working with the Health Department during their investigation and has closed off parts of the gym to test the water of its pool and spa systems.

The Crunch Fitness facility had previously been an LA Fitness, where health officials investigated three Legionnaires’ cases in 2017, according to the reports.

Crunch said it spent over $5 million renovating the facility, including the HVAC and aquatic systems, before opening in 2024.

The health department declined to comment on ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the gym remains open for members to visit.

Jones told ClickOrlando she decided not to work out after speaking with facility staff.

“We need to be safe in that environment,” she said.

The Independent has contact Crunch Fitness for comment.