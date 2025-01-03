Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An HVAC contractor in South Florida is facing felony charges after identifying himself as a CIA operative to police, who saw through the ruse and seized a trove of guns, drugs, bulletproof vests, and bogus federal credentials from the man’s pickup truck — which had been outfitted to look like a law enforcement vehicle, according to authorities.

Jorge Alberto Alfonso, 61, was driving a white Ford F-150 on New Year’s Day, with red and blue emergency lights flashing, when he was spotted by the Florida Highway Patrol, states an arrest report filed Thursday and reviewed by The Independent.

Although the truck, at first glance, looked quasi-official, a trooper monitoring traffic from the median of I-75 became suspicious upon spotting a woman in the front passenger seat “waving her arms, appearing upset or distressed,” the arrest report goes on. It says the trooper pulled the truck over and was explaining the reason for the stop when Alfonso “interrupted, claiming his K9, seated in the back, accidentally activated the red and blue lights.”

open image in gallery Jorge Alberto Alfonso’s pickup was fitted with an array of bogus emergency lights, according to police ( Florida Highway Patrol )

According to the arrest report, Alfonso then “identified himself as a federal agent, providing a CIA Counter Terrorism Unit ID, a CIA emblem coin in a badge wallet, and an MI-6 [sic] ID,” referring to the UK’s foreign intelligence service.

Apparently confused by the unorthodox array of documentation, the trooper asked Alfonso for his specific affiliation, to which Alfonso replied, simply, “federal,” the arrest report continues.

The trooper took a closer look at the IDs Alfonso handed over, and immediately became skeptical, the report states. For starters, Alfonso was wearing a skullcap in the ID photos, which the trooper knew were prohibited for law enforcement IDs, it contends. Further, the format and design of the IDs “didn’t match known… federal standards,” and “instead of a badge, a challenge coin was affixed,” according to the report.

open image in gallery Troopers say they discovered a cache of weapons and fake IDs in Jorge Alberto Alfonso’s truck, along with bottles of unlabeled prescription drugs ( Florida Highway Patrol )

“Based on the fraudulent IDs, emergency lights in a personal vehicle, and Jorge’s inability to verify his agency, I arrested him for impersonating a law enforcement officer,” the report says.

During a follow-up inspection of Alfonso’s truck, which was impounded, troopers found at least a half-dozen firearms; assorted passports, including blank ones; federal agency badges; bulletproof vests; money; jewelry; and pills in unmarked bottles, according to the report.

Alfonso was booked into Collier County’s Naples Jail Center on false personation of a law enforcement officer, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, a misdmeanor. The arrest report says the Florida Highway Patrol contacted the FBI, Border Patrol, and the Diplomatic Security Service, each of which initiated their own investigations.

open image in gallery Jorge Alberto Alfonso is facing felony and misdemeanor charges over the January 1 incident ( Collier County Clerk of Courts )

Alfonso, who remains detained, does not have a lawyer listed in court records. A call on Friday to his personal cell phone went straight to voicemail, and a number listed for his office was disconnected. His company, Air-Source International Corporation, was founded “[t]o foster a sense of accomplishment and enthusiasm in a culture of proud people.”

“We demand honesty and integrity from our employees so clients are assured of predictable and conscientious building services,” the Air-Source International website tells prospective customers.

Alfonso is scheduled to be arraigned on January 27, booking records show.