Three firefighters, 12 passengers injured when train collides with fire truck in Florida
Investigation has been launched by the Delray Beach Police Department, Brightline officials and the National Transportation Safety Board
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Three firefighters and 12 passengers were injured when a Brightline train collided with a fire truck on an emergency call, according to officials.
The accident, which saw no fatalities, took place on Saturday morning in Delray Beach, Florida.
Three Delray Beach firefighters were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition. Officials say that Palm Beach County Fire Rescue helped transport the passangers who had suffered minor injuries from the train to the hospital.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue said that the incident took place at 10.45sm when an aerial apparatus ladder fire truck was crossing the intersection of East Atlantic Avenue and SE 1st Avenue.
I was in the car that took the most damage but here’s some footage from the collision with a fire truck and the brightline from today pic.twitter.com/3Ce3PWwhA4— Lx12K🛸 (@xxi_doesthisx) December 28, 2024
As it crossed it was struck by the Brightline train. An investigation has been launched by the Delray Beach Police Department, Brightline officials and the National Transportation Safety Board.
“As a result of the crash, E Atlantic Avenue at SE 1st Avenue is temporarily shut down. Authorities anticipate that the roadway will reopen once the investigation and any necessary cleanup are complete,” the City of Delray Beach said in a statement.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue Chief Ronald Martin told reporters that there had been a call for service just before the crash but could not confirm if the fire truck had been assigned to that incident or been responding.
Brightline runs a high-speed train route between Miami and Orlando.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments