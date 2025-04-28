One dead and several injured after Florida boat crashes into ferry
Florida authorities declare ‘mass casualty event’
One person died and several others were injured after a boat crashed into a ferry carrying more than 40 people near Clearwater’s Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida, police said.
The boat fled the scene, and authorities have since identified it, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission now leading the investigation.
Everyone injured was aboard the ferry, which had more than 40 people on board, police said.
Florida officers declared a “mass casualty event” due to the number of injuries, according to reports.
Earlier, it was reported that police and fire services were at the scene, and the City of Florida said on X that six patients “were declared as trauma alerts”, with two of those, who were more seriously wounded, being transported by helicopter.
A few hours later, authorities confirmed that one person had died from their injuries.
“The boat that fled the scene has been identified by another law enforcement agency,” the police department said.
The Clearwater Police Department said a boat crashed into a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge shortly after 10pm local time, while more than 40 people were aboard.
After the collision, the boat fled the scene, prompting a search by authorities.
The US Coast Guard and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the crash.
The incident occurred at the end of the 17-day Sugar Sand Festival on Sunday night, when many festival-goers were using the ferry to travel back and forth, media reports noted.
According to an ABC News affiliate, Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector has reportedly confirmed that the boat involved in the crash was privately owned.
