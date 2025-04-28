One dead and several injured after Florida boat crashes into ferry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person died and several others were injured after a boat crashed into a ferry carrying more than 40 people near Clearwater’s Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida, police said.

The boat fled the scene, and authorities have since identified it, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission now leading the investigation.

Everyone injured was aboard the ferry, which had more than 40 people on board, police said.

Florida officers declared a “mass casualty event” due to the number of injuries, according to reports.

open image in gallery Law enforcement investigate the wreckage of a Clearwater Ferry after a boat crashed into the ferry causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, on Sunday, 27 April 2025, in Clearwater, Fla ( AP )

Earlier, it was reported that police and fire services were at the scene, and the City of Florida said on X that six patients “were declared as trauma alerts”, with two of those, who were more seriously wounded, being transported by helicopter.

A few hours later, authorities confirmed that one person had died from their injuries.

open image in gallery Rescue workers gather at the Seminole Boat ramp north of where a boat crashed into the ferry causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, on Sunday, 27 April 2025, in Clearwater, Fla ( AP )

“The boat that fled the scene has been identified by another law enforcement agency,” the police department said.

The Clearwater Police Department said a boat crashed into a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge shortly after 10pm local time, while more than 40 people were aboard.

After the collision, the boat fled the scene, prompting a search by authorities.

open image in gallery First responders gather on a beach near where a boat crashed into the ferry causing multiple injuries near the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Bridge, on Sunday, 27 April 2025, in Clearwater, Fla ( AP )

The US Coast Guard and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate the crash.

The incident occurred at the end of the 17-day Sugar Sand Festival on Sunday night, when many festival-goers were using the ferry to travel back and forth, media reports noted.

According to an ABC News affiliate, Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector has reportedly confirmed that the boat involved in the crash was privately owned.