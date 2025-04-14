One dead, five missing, after boat capsizes off Florida’s Treasure Coast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least one person is dead, and five people are missing after a boat was found capsized off Florida’s Treasure Coast.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the group was on board a vessel that overturned around 10 a.m. on Sunday, 22 miles off of St. Lucie, north of West Palm Beach.

In addition to the deceased person and the five who are still missing, four others who were on board have been rescued by the Coast Guard.

One of those who was rescued told investigators that five of those on board drowned, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit which is assisting USCG in the search.

According to the sheriff's office, residents of the Dominican Republic and Haiti are believed to be among those on board the vessel.

The rescue mission was launched after a “good Samaritan reported the incident,” officials have said.

open image in gallery U.S. Coast Guard shared a photograph of the overturned boat on Sunday ( U.S. Coast Guard )

The four who were taken from the water were transported to the Cleveland South Hospital for further evaluation after they were flown to Stuart Airport by helicopter.

Three were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and one patient was in serious condition, officials said.

Later Sunday, investigators from the Martin County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit said that the vessel left the Bahamas nine days ago before it encountered difficulty.

open image in gallery Five people are still missing after a boat capsized almost 22 miles away from the Southeastern Florida coast ( Martin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook )

Photographs shared on Facebook by the sheriff’s office appear to show one person being airlifted into a Coast Guard helicopter.

The incident comes just weeks after an 18-foot-long vessel capsized near Goat Island on St. Johns River in Jacksonville on March 21.

Four people were on top of the boat, and four more were possibly underneath it, according to the U.S. Coast Guard's initial report. Three of the missing, who were family members, were pronounced dead. A child remained missing.

The Independent has contacted the Coast Guard and Martin County Sheriff's Office for more information.