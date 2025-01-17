Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A flight attendant claiming she was “wrongfully fired” for posting a TikTok of her twerking in the aisle of an empty plane has now launched a GoFundMe.

Nelle Diala lost her “dream job” as a flight attendant at Alaska Airlines after she posted a “lighthearted video” on her personal social media account during a layover, she wrote on the fundraising site.

The TikTok, posted in late November and pinned at the top of her profile, features her dancing to “Ghetto” by E.K.E. and True Carr at the back of an empty plane. The caption reads: “Can’t even be yourself anymore, without the world being so sensitive. What’s wrong with a little twerk before work, people act like they never did that before.”

The “harmless” video was filmed 6 a.m. one day while waiting 2 hours for pilots, she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I was also celebrating the end of probation and making it out of a hard upbringing in San Francisco, CA . LIFE-something many people in the industry could relate to. “

open image in gallery Nelle Diala claims she was ‘wrongfully fired’ by Alaska Airlines for violating the airline’s social media policy after she posted a TikTok of herself twerking in the aisle of an empty plane ( GoFundMe )

“The video went viral overnight, but instead of love and support, it brought unexpected scrutiny. Although it was a poor decision on my behalf I didn’t think it would cost me my dream job,” she said.

“Although this was my dream job I was using the income to fund my blossoming lingerie and dessert business,” she wrote.

The airline terminated her for violating her social media policy, Dalia wrote.

“I explained that the video wasn’t intended to harm anyone or the company, but they didn’t want to listen. Without warning, they terminated me. No discussion, no chance to defend myself—and no chance for a thorough and proper investigation,” she claimed. She was terminated after working at the airline for more than six months, she said.

In a statement to The Independent, Alaska Airlines said: “While we don’t comment on personnel matters, we hold all flight attendants to high standards for conduct and guest care. All new flight attendants are subject to probationary periods, just like all Alaska Airlines employees.”

She didn’t mention the name of the airline in the video and didn’t think it would cause her to lose her job, Diala said. “I never thought a single moment would cost me everything.”

The contributions will help her make ends meet “due to this sudden loss of income” until he finds another flight attendant job.

She’s raised more than $2,000 as of Friday morning.

“I’ve learned from my mistakes and those don’t define me….We listen and we don’t judge,” she wrote.