These are the five best places to retire in the US

Older Americans look for not only leisurely activities when choosing where to retire, but also affordability and quality health care

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Tuesday 02 December 2025 00:27 EST
Video Player Placeholder
Retirement Realities: 5 Things That Don't Follow You Into Retirement

Finding a place to spend your golden years can be a daunting task, but a recent analysis has narrowed it down to five retiree-friendly cities to help in your search.

It’s no surprise that three out of the five best cities to retire are in Florida. In 2023, the Sunshine State gained a net total of 44,504 people aged 60 and over, according to a June study from finance site SmartAsset that analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data.

In an analysis published by WalletHub in September, the finance site compared the “retiree-friendliness” of more than 180 cities using 45 metrics in categories including affordability, activities, quality of life and health care.

Orlando, Florida

Orlando ranked number one in the study for its lack of taxes and access to quality geriatric care.

Three out of the five best cities to retire are in Florida, including Miami, according to a recent analysis
Three out of the five best cities to retire are in Florida, including Miami, according to a recent analysis (Jc Milhet/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

There are also tons of things to do in the Florida city.

“It has an especially high number of music venues, fishing facilities, art galleries and adult volunteer activities,” WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann said in a report of the study’s findings.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona, follows Orlando as the best place to retire. Like Florida, Arizona has no income, estate or inheritance taxes.

The Southwestern city is also home to a plethora of activities for retirees.

“Scottsdale ranks at the top of the country when it comes to adult volunteer activities, art galleries and public and municipal golf courses per capita, and it has the 55th-most museums and 15th-most book clubs per capita,” McCann wrote.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

The third-best city to retire may be surprising, given that most people may picture themselves retiring in a warmer climate, preferably with a fruity drink in hand.

But Minneapolis is the perfect place for retirees looking to make some extra cash. The Midwest city has a lot of jobs that are easy for elderly people to do. More than 22 percent of the working population in Minneapolis is over the age of 65, according to WalletHub.

Minneapolis is the perfect place for retirees looking to make some extra cash
Minneapolis is the perfect place for retirees looking to make some extra cash (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images)

Miami, Florida

Miami took fourth place on WalletHub’s list. It ranked well on activities to do and quality health care.

Tampa, Florida

In fifth place wasTampa, due to the activities available quality of life and affordability.

“It’s important to choose wisely when picking where to retire, as many retirees are on a fixed income,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in McCann’s report.

The expert continued: “As a result, the best cities for retired people are those that minimize taxes and expenses, as well as have good opportunities for retirees to continue paid work for extra income, if they choose to do so.

“In addition, the top cities provide high-quality health care and offer plenty of enjoyable activities for retirees.”

