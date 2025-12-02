These are the five best places to retire in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Finding a place to spend your golden years can be a daunting task, but a recent analysis has narrowed it down to five retiree-friendly cities to help in your search.

It’s no surprise that three out of the five best cities to retire are in Florida. In 2023, the Sunshine State gained a net total of 44,504 people aged 60 and over, according to a June study from finance site SmartAsset that analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data.

In an analysis published by WalletHub in September, the finance site compared the “retiree-friendliness” of more than 180 cities using 45 metrics in categories including affordability, activities, quality of life and health care.

Orlando, Florida

Orlando ranked number one in the study for its lack of taxes and access to quality geriatric care.

open image in gallery Three out of the five best cities to retire are in Florida, including Miami, according to a recent analysis ( Jc Milhet/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images )

There are also tons of things to do in the Florida city.

“It has an especially high number of music venues, fishing facilities, art galleries and adult volunteer activities,” WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann said in a report of the study’s findings.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona, follows Orlando as the best place to retire. Like Florida, Arizona has no income, estate or inheritance taxes.

The Southwestern city is also home to a plethora of activities for retirees.

“Scottsdale ranks at the top of the country when it comes to adult volunteer activities, art galleries and public and municipal golf courses per capita, and it has the 55th-most museums and 15th-most book clubs per capita,” McCann wrote.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

The third-best city to retire may be surprising, given that most people may picture themselves retiring in a warmer climate, preferably with a fruity drink in hand.

But Minneapolis is the perfect place for retirees looking to make some extra cash. The Midwest city has a lot of jobs that are easy for elderly people to do. More than 22 percent of the working population in Minneapolis is over the age of 65, according to WalletHub.

open image in gallery Minneapolis is the perfect place for retirees looking to make some extra cash ( Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images )

Miami, Florida

Miami took fourth place on WalletHub’s list. It ranked well on activities to do and quality health care.

Tampa, Florida

In fifth place wasTampa, due to the activities available quality of life and affordability.

“It’s important to choose wisely when picking where to retire, as many retirees are on a fixed income,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in McCann’s report.

The expert continued: “As a result, the best cities for retired people are those that minimize taxes and expenses, as well as have good opportunities for retirees to continue paid work for extra income, if they choose to do so.

“In addition, the top cities provide high-quality health care and offer plenty of enjoyable activities for retirees.”