Remains of seven victims are recovered after deadly explosion at fireworks warehouse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Northern California have recovered the bodies of all seven people missing since a fireworks warehouse explosion last week, an incident that caused a wildfire and shook the tiny farming community of Encarto.

The barrage of fireworks that exploded on Tuesday triggered a massive blaze, leading to other spot fires and collapsing the building in Yolo County, approximately 64 kilometres northwest of Sacramento. The ensuing wildfire covered nearly 33 hectares and scorched surrounding agricultural fields.

All human remains have been recovered from the charred warehouse site, but the identities of the deceased are being withheld pending family notifications, the county said in a statement on Sunday. "Crews are continuing to mitigate explosive hazards present at the scene," the statement added, confirming the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Smoke and flames rise during a fireworks warehouse explosion near Esparto, California ( AP )

Two people were treated for injuries following the blast in Encarto, officials confirmed. The warehouse was managed by Devastating Pyrotechnics, a company with more than 30 years of experience designing and producing fireworks shows, according to a screenshot of its website before it was taken down.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community," the company said in a statement last week. "Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation."

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation but it took place days before July 4 celebrations that will see millions of Americans involved in firework displays across the country.