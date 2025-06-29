People in six states see mystery ‘fireball’ streak across sky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mysterious object streaking across the sky has left hundreds of residents across the southern United States baffled, with over 200 reports pouring in from at least six states.

The unidentified phenomenon, witnessed on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., prompted widespread speculation, though authorities suggest it was likely either a meteor or space junk.

The majority of sightings, described as a streak of light and a fireball, originated from Georgia and South Carolina, according to a report from the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, Georgia.

As of Friday afternoon, the American Meteor Society had received at least 215 reports from people expressing a mix of wonder and amazement.

Witnesses recounted vivid details of the event.

A woman in Bethlehem, Georgia, described it as "a bright fireball."

She added, "It did have a bright tail that disappeared with it, and left behind a smoke trail. I’ve never seen anything like it before."

Meanwhile, a man in Milledgeville, Georgia, said "I believe it hit the ground."

More than 200 people reported seeing the object

The roof of a Georgia home is pierced

A resident of Henry County, Georgia, reported a rock coming through their roof around the time they heard the sonic boom from the fireball. It left behind a hole in the ceiling about the size of a golf ball and a crack in a laminate floor at the home southeast of Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, Georgia.

“We are presuming that a piece of the object fell through their roof,” the weather service said in a brief statement on social media.

Dashboard and doorbell cameras across several states in the southeastern U.S. states caught glimpses of the fireball that appeared to be plummeting straight down.

Broad daylight sighting is rare

Meteors and other space debris frequently enter Earth’s atmosphere, but it is rare for an object to be so bright it can easily be seen in broad daylight. Videos of the event showed clear skies on Thursday, allowing many to see the object falling.

“First time to ever see an event in daylight like this,” a man in Cumming, Georgia, north of Atlanta, said in his report to the meteor society.

“It was so bright in the middle of the day... brighter than the sun,” a woman in Dublin, Georgia reported.

Bright fireballs are caused by friction as an object enters the atmosphere and slows down considerably. Almost all objects break into minuscule pieces before striking the ground, according to Nasa.