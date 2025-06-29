People in six states see mystery ‘fireball’ streak across sky
The unidentified object was ‘brighter than the sun’
A mysterious object streaking across the sky has left hundreds of residents across the southern United States baffled, with over 200 reports pouring in from at least six states.
The unidentified phenomenon, witnessed on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., prompted widespread speculation, though authorities suggest it was likely either a meteor or space junk.
The majority of sightings, described as a streak of light and a fireball, originated from Georgia and South Carolina, according to a report from the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, Georgia.
As of Friday afternoon, the American Meteor Society had received at least 215 reports from people expressing a mix of wonder and amazement.
Witnesses recounted vivid details of the event.
A woman in Bethlehem, Georgia, described it as "a bright fireball."
She added, "It did have a bright tail that disappeared with it, and left behind a smoke trail. I’ve never seen anything like it before."
Meanwhile, a man in Milledgeville, Georgia, said "I believe it hit the ground."
The roof of a Georgia home is pierced
A resident of Henry County, Georgia, reported a rock coming through their roof around the time they heard the sonic boom from the fireball. It left behind a hole in the ceiling about the size of a golf ball and a crack in a laminate floor at the home southeast of Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, Georgia.
“We are presuming that a piece of the object fell through their roof,” the weather service said in a brief statement on social media.
Dashboard and doorbell cameras across several states in the southeastern U.S. states caught glimpses of the fireball that appeared to be plummeting straight down.
Broad daylight sighting is rare
Meteors and other space debris frequently enter Earth’s atmosphere, but it is rare for an object to be so bright it can easily be seen in broad daylight. Videos of the event showed clear skies on Thursday, allowing many to see the object falling.
“First time to ever see an event in daylight like this,” a man in Cumming, Georgia, north of Atlanta, said in his report to the meteor society.
“It was so bright in the middle of the day... brighter than the sun,” a woman in Dublin, Georgia reported.
Bright fireballs are caused by friction as an object enters the atmosphere and slows down considerably. Almost all objects break into minuscule pieces before striking the ground, according to Nasa.
