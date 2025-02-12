More than 100 people evacuated after fire in luxury skyscraper in Argentina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a luxury residential tower in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.

The blaze broke out around noon on Tuesday on the 11th floor of the building and spread through several floors, emergency services said.

Alberto Crescenti, head of Buenos Aires emergency services, told local media the fire had "extended all the way to the 15th floor".

Responders said broken glass was falling from the building.

"Luckily, it was a very fast evacuation, meaning people are not at risk," he said. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Diego Coria, chief of the Buenos Aires City Police Fire Squad, told reporters that the fire started in a mechanical room housing the building's air conditioning units.

"This space has ceiling vents, which allowed the fire to spread to other floors," he explained.

Forty people were treated for smoke inhalation and several others were admitted to hospital before the blaze was controlled.

The 50-floor building called the Renoir Tower II, is the highest residential building in the city and is located in the exclusive neighbourhood of Puerto Madero.

A 1,884sqft (175sqm) apartment in the tower is valued at more than $1m, according to La Nacion, a daily newspaper based in Buenos Aires.

More than 30 emergency units responded to the scene, along with firefighters and local police.

Firefighter Christian Benitez told AFP news agency all the residents were out of danger.

"I heard the fire alarm and came downstairs as quickly as I could," Ornella Gril, 30, told AFP outside the building.

Mariano Pavone, an ex-footballer who played for Argentine giants River Plate and Spanish club Real Betis, who lives in the building, told Noticias Argentinas news agency: "I saw smoke and went down with my son and my dog.

"Luckily nothing happened to my flat. I'm anxious for my neighbours. Luckily it was just a scare,” he said, according to BBC.