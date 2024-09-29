Fire at Georgia chemical plant prompts evacuations and road closures

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Some residents of Conyers, Georgia were forced to evacuate their homes on Sunday as officials scrambled to control a fire that reignited at a nearby chemical plant.

Around 5 a.m. a sprinkler at a BioLab plant malfunctioned causing water and a chemical to form a large reaction. A massive smoke plume could be seen across the city.

Officials in Rockdale County said they had “all hands on deck” to control the fire at a BioLab plant.

Other residents of Conyer were asked to shelter in place until at least 8 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…