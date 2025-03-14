Trump administration sued over emergency alert funding freeze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The federal government's steward of funding for public broadcasting stations has sued the Trump administration over its pause in grant payments crucial for upgrading the nation’s emergency alert system.

The nonprofit Corporation for Public Broadcasting filed the lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington on Thursday.

The lawsuit says a recent hold on grant funds for modernizing the alert system hampers the ability of federal, state and local authorities to issue real-time emergency alerts.

It relates to the February 18 hold on the $40 million grant program for the Next Generation Warning System.

FEMA didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit's allegations.

The suit says FEMA hasn't attempted to explain a basis for suspending the grant payments.

The national Emergency Alert System helps government officials issue alerts about disasters, including flash floods, blizzards, tornados and hurricanes.

open image in gallery The nonprofit Corporation for Public Broadcasting has filed a federal lawsuit against FEMA ( Al Drago/The New York Times via AP )

The CPB, which Congress created in 1967, is the largest source of funding for public radio and television. The private corporation says it distributes over 70 percent of its funding to more than 1,500 public radio and television stations.

The CPB administers the Next Generation Warning System grant program for FEMA. The grants help pay for public media stations to upgrade their emergency alerting equipment. The program has over 40 grant recipients.

Kathy Merritt, a CPB official, said FEMA hasn't informed the corporation when or even if the program's funds will be restored.

“To protect public media stations from financial harm, CPB has no recourse other than to bring legal action against FEMA under the Administrative Procedure Act,” Merritt said in a statement.

The CPB is seeking a court order for FEMA to immediately lift the hold so that the corporation and the grant recipients can be reimbursed for expenses.

The lawsuit says FEMA’s “hold” status in the grant system leaves public media stations across the country on the hook for a total of nearly $1.9 million in unreimbursed expenses.

“At no point has FEMA indicated that CPB has done anything that would call this grant into question," the lawsuit says. "At no point has FEMA indicated that it is cancelling the grant or taking any other adverse action with respect to the grant.”